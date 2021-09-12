"Then the time comes and you shut them up" - Khabib Nurmagomedov seemingly takes a shot at former opponent Dustin Poirier 

Khabib Nurmagomedov recently took to Instagram to look back on his dominant 2019 win over Dustin Poirier. 'The Eagle' shared a few images of his fight against Poirier, including one where he's seen locking in the finishing rear-naked choke on 'The Diamond'.

The former UFC lightweight champion had a pretty bold caption for the post. He reminded everyone of his dominance during his days as an active UFC fighter.

"And then the time comes and you shut them up, literally."

At UFC 242, Khabib Nurmagomedov successfully defended his UFC lightweight championship for the second time. In an incredible fight in Abu Dhabi, 'The Eagle' submitted Poirier in the third round.

Heading into the fight, Khabib was on the back of a huge win over his arch-rival Conor McGregor. The pair crossed paths at UFC 229 in a historic title bout. The Russian star dominated from start to finish and once again reigned supreme at the top of the 155-pound division.

Khabib Nurmagomedov retired from fighting after his third and final title defense

At UFC 254, Khabib Nurmagomedov retired from active mixed martial arts competition. The Dagestani defeated Justin Gaethje in his final fight. In doing so, Khabib defended the UFC lightweight title for the third time in his career.

Immediately after his win over Gaethje, 'The Eagle' took to the microphone inside the octagon and announced that he would be retiring from fighting.

Since then, the promotion has crowned a brand new UFC lightweight champion in the form of Charles Oliveira. The Brazilian defeated Michael Chandler to win the title at UFC 262. 'Do Bronx' now looks set to defend his gold against Poirier at UFC 269 in December.

Having failed to reach the lightweight mountaintop against Khabib, 'The Diamond' will be hoping to secure the throne when he meets Oliveira inside the octagon.

