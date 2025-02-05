“There are no easy-peasy opponents” - Prajanchai says champions cannot be complacent against top-notch competition in ONE

Double ONE world champion Prajanchai PK Saenchai said he is not one to take any opponent lightly. It is the same mindset he has in his scheduled defense of the strawweight Muay Thai world title this week.

The 30-year-old Thai superstar will defend the strawweight gold against British challenger Ellis Badr Barboza in the headlining contest at ONE Fight Night 28 on Feb. 8 at the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. It will be his first defense of the title since reclaiming it and unifying the division's belts in December 2023.

In an interview with ONE Championship ahead of his title defense, Prajanchai underscored the mindset he has against his opponents, especially amid the competition present in the promotion, saying:

"There are no easy-peasy opponents in ONE. Yes, sometimes with some people, the skill level may be different."

At ONE Fight Night 28, Prajanchai is up against an opponent in Barboza who has sharpened his skills on the England Muay Thai scene before taking his talents to ONE Championship in 2023, where he has been noticed for his exciting style of fighting.

Meanwhile, apart from being the ONE strawweight Muay Thai world champion, Prajanchai is also the division's kickboxing king after claiming the then-vacant belt in his last fight in June with a unanimous decision victory over erstwhile divisional king Jonathan Di Bella.

ONE Fight Night 28 is available live and for free at U.S. primetime to North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Prajanchai sends warning to Ellis Badr Barboza ahead of title match

ONE strawweight Muay Thai world champion Prajanchai PK Saenchai warned challenger Ellis Badr Barboza of a rough and tough time when they collide in their title match at ONE Fight Night 28.

He sounded it off in the same interview with ONE Championship, highlighting how he intends to bring the thunder from all directions on fight night, including his potent elbow strikes.

The Thai champion said:

"Ellis, don't forget that your fists are covered by gloves, while my elbows are bare. Let see who will perform better."

Entering ONE Fight Night 28, Prajanchai has won five straight matches, three of which having world title implications.

