"There goes Shavkat's title shot" - Fans hilariously react to Shavkat Rakhmonov's comments on Dana White's Power Slap league

Shavkat Rakhmonov is one of the hottest talents in the UFC right now, and given his penchant for finishing fights, he has become a true fan favorite. 'Nomad' is one of the potential candidates to get the next crack at the welterweight title, but his recent comments about Power Slap have got fans speculating.

During a recent interview with MMA influencer Nina-Marie Daniele, the No.3 ranked welterweight contender stated he is not a fan of Dana White's Powe Slap.

Catch Shavkat Rakhmonov's comments about Power Slap below:

Expand Tweet

Given that the UFC brass has a stake in the controversial slap-fighting championship, fans hilariously chimed in on social media, noting how the comment could end up being counterproductive for Rakhmonov's career.

Check out a few fan reactions below:

"There goes Shavkat'[s] title shot. 😂😂"

"😭😭😭 chill bro, don't say that!"

"Dana after seeing this - 'Yeah the kid needs some more wins to prove himself'"

"Uncle Dana won't be happy."

"❌Fighter removed: Shavkat Rakhmonov."

"Yeah cheers Nina. That question really needed to be asked."

"Welp now Belal [Muhhamad] has a 2% chance at the title now since Shavkat ruined his shot and the UFC hates Belal."

"Remember Dana said power slap has more views than NBA, NFL, F1, and WWE combined. 😂"

Image courtesy @AOUREDOO on X

Shavkat Rakhmonov calls for a title shot

Shavkat Rakhmonov is 17-0 (6-0 in the UFC) in his professional MMA career. The 'Nomad' has won all his fights via finishes and has emerged as one of the most dangerous contenders in the division.

After his win against former two-time title challenger Stephen Thompson at UFC 296, the Kazakhstan native believes he's now owed a title shot. During his octagon interview at the T-Mobile Arena, he said:

"Stephen Thompson is a very tough opponent, and I'm happy that I was able to finish him, and I believe [that] I'm worthy of a title shot... I believe the winner of the title fight [between Leon Edwards vs. Colby Covington], I'm ready to fight him."

Catch Shavkat Rakhmonov's comments below (1:22):

Leon Edwards trumped Colby Covington at UFC 296 via unanimous decision, and many believe either Rakhmonov or Belal Muhammad is next in line for the title shot.