“There are no handouts” - Michael Chandler drops cryptic message following extended Conor McGregor fight uncertainty

Amidst the escalating tension between Michael Chandler and Conor McGregor in the latest season of 'The Ultimate Fighter', fans are left pondering whether USADA (United States Anti-Doping Agency), will indeed hinder McGregor from competing in his anticipated fight later this year.

The show's notion focuses on the anticipation of a future bout between Chandler and McGregor, culminating in an encounter at the end of the season.

The highly anticipated bout is currently shrouded in uncertainty as the UFC hesitates to proceed with the plans. 'The Notorious' finds himself in a precarious position, having failed to adhere to USADA's mandatory requirement of entering the testing pool six months prior to his scheduled fight. The deadline for entry, which was June 16th, has passed, and recent reports indicate that McGregor did not fulfill this obligation. As a result, he lacks the necessary clearance to compete in the UFC without completing the required testing period.

In the midst of prolonged uncertainty surrounding the potential bout, Michael Chandler recently shared a cryptic message. 'Iron' posted a montage training video on his Twitter account, accompanied by a caption that alluded to the fading prospects of the bout coming to fruition:

"This world owes you nothing and is not meant to coddle you. There are no handouts that lead to fulfillment. Throw yourself into the battle for in the battle you will find growth. Walk On. See you at the top!"

Check out Michael Chandler's post below:

What did Dana White say about Michael Chandler vs. Conor McGregor possibly happening in the near future?

The MMA community was initially thrilled when news broke about a potential showdown between Michael Chandler and Conor McGregor. Unfortunately, as time passed, the chances of this matchup materializing began to diminish.

Nonetheless, UFC president Dana White has declined to entirely reject the possibility of a Chandler vs. McGregor fight for the final UFC PPV event of 2023. When asked if the planned showdown at UFC 296 will take place, White responded:

"100%"

In a recent conversation with Aaron Bronsteter, the promotion's supremo also addressed McGregor's participation in the USADA testing pool:

"I don't talk about sh*t until sh*t happens. You know what I mean...To sit here and think hypothetically how million different things are gonna happen...no idea, I am focused on what's happening this Saturday and then the next Saturday and you know what I mean. UFC 300 isn't even in mind right now, the Conor Thing who the hell knows how that's gonna play out, who cares what USADA says, we'll see what happens when it happens."

Check out White's comments below:

