"There is a very Khabib-esque sincerity and drive that is not about fame and fortune" - Chael Sonnen explains why Islam Makhachev is growing on him

Lightweight contender Islam Makhachev is starting to grow on Chael Sonnen. In a recent episode of Beyond the Fight on his YouTube channel, Sonnen discussed Makhachev's appearance on ESPN MMA's DC & RC Show, which seemingly gave him a new insight into the Dagestani fighter.

Sonnen commended the 30-year-old for his championship mettle and aspirations in the sport. 'The American Gangster' also seemed intrigued by Makhachev's sincerity and passion to succeed instead of seeking the fame and fortune associated with MMA. These traits reminded him of former lightweight kingpin Khabib Nurmagomedov, a longtime friend and teammate of Makhachev.

Here's what Sonnen said about Makhachev:

"I've watched this guy closely and I've looked down my nose at him and I've attempted to correct him at times, but the more I'm being exposed to him, I'm going the other way. There is a very Khabib-esque sincerity and drive that is not about fame and fortune that I find refreshing."

Watch Chael Sonnen discuss Islam Makhachev below:

Islam Makhachev claims Charles Oliveira was pressured into accepting title bout at UFC 280

The UFC lightweight championship bout between Islam Makhachev and Charles Oliveira was finally made official last month. However, the Dagestani has claimed that 'do Bronx' was ducking a fight with him at all costs until he was left with no choice but to accept the challenge.

Appearing on the latest edition of ESPN MMA's DC & RC Show, Islam Makhachev discussed his UFC 280 title showdown against Oliveira and claimed that the Brazilian only accepted the bout after the UFC threatened to give the title shot to Michael Chandler. Here's what the 30-year-old said:

"[Oliveira] said, 'Islam has to fight one more time,' or something like this. But the UFC told him, 'Hey, if you [don't] take this fight, we're gonna give the chance to Michael Chandler.' That's why he [took] this fight."

During the conversation, Islam Makhachev also slammed Oliveira for actively pursuing a lucrative fight against the likes of Nate Diaz and Conor McGregor instead of actual contenders in the division.

Watch Makhachev's full interview on ESPN MMA's DC & RC Show:

The Brazilian was quite vocal about wanting to face the Irishman in his octagon return. However, 'do Bronx' had repeatedly dismissed Makhachev's challenge, suggesting that he should fight Beneil Dariush to determine the No.1 contender.

Makhachev and Beneil Dariush were scheduled to clash in February in a headliner bout that could have likely produced a future title challenger. However, the fight was canceled after Dariush pulled out due to an injury and Makhachev went on to beat a late replacement opponent in Bobby Green via first-round TKO.

The Dagestani lightweight has been campaigning for a title shot since that victory and finally gets his opportunity at UFC 280 on October 22 in Abu Dhabi.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Aziel Karthak