“There is a literal screen recording” - Tristan Tate’s Jake Paul endorsement stirs public outcry amid huge boxing scandal

Tristan Tate publicly expressed his support for Jake Paul amidst a significant boxing scandal.

Dillon Danis created a social media frenzy by releasing direct messages (DMs) he exchanged with Jake Paul's coach, accusing the YouTube star of fixing fights. 'El Jefe' took to Twitter to reveal evidence of how Paul's team handles his fight arrangements. According to Danis, 'The Problem Child' insisted on facing him only when he knew Danis was dealing with an injury.

Check out Danis' tweet below:

The tweet captured the interest of Tate, who surprisingly sided with Paul. Tate suggested that it's best to take Danis' claims with a grain of salt until the former Disney actor himself confirms or denies the allegations openly:

"For personal reasons I believe ZERO screenshots of 'conversations'. Zero. Disregard until he says it himself out loud."

Check out Tate's tweet below:

Fans responded with a wide range of reactions, expressing intrigue about the implications of Tate's support for Paul.

One fan wrote:

"Zero!! So much can be made to look legit so it’s better to hear it."

Another wrote:

"Idk T. He basically proved them by doing this video screen recording."

Check out some more reactions below:

"Hugely underrated. Screenshots can be easily altered or someone else could easily pose as you."

"I mean there was highly possible factual evidence presented but I get your point."

"There is a literal screen recording."

"Bro is spectating all the drama."

Credits: Tristan Tate on Twitter

Tristan Tate answers a disappointed fan who traveled 2,000 km to meet him but was refused by security

Tristan Tate declined a devoted fan's request to meet the Tate brothers at their residence, despite the fan's determination to travel 2,000 km for the opportunity.

The Tate brothers have been confined to their home for six months, only allowed to venture out when required to attend court proceedings. The disgruntled fan took to Twitter to voice his displeasure, revealing that security officers had blocked his opportunity to meet his idols.

Here is Tristan's response:

"I will never address people who come to my house. It happens multiple times daily and I find it a very disrespectful way of trying to get a man’s attention. My home is where I am at peace, where I see my children, nobody has any business showing up uninvited."

Check out Tate's tweet below:

