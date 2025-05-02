“There was a lot of drama last time” - Kongthoranee plans to erase all doubts in crucial rematch against Thai legend Nong-O

Kongthoranee Sor Sommai is hellbent on taking down the iconic Nong-O Hama in the most decisive way possible.

The Thai slugger will square off against Nong-O for the second time in a flyweight Muay Thai matchup in the main event of ONE Fight Night 31 on Friday, US primetime, at the historic Lumpinee Stadium.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Kongthoranee said he is aware of the highly debated outcome of his first fight against the former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion.

Kongthoranee captured a close split decision win over Nong-O, which many fans believe could've gone either way.

Now presented with a chance to silence his doubters, the number three flyweight Muay Thai contender said he wants to leave Lumpinee Stadium with his best victory yet.

He said:

"I’m really happy to have a rematch with Nong-O. There was a lot of drama time, so this is a fight to prove myself once again. I’ll definitely give it my all."

Kongthoranee and Nong-O share a similar Muay Femur style, and their ONE Fight Night 28 match showcased Muay Thai's technical side.

Both fighters employed a calculated pace throughout the three-round fight, with neither giving up an inch in their exchanges.

Kongthoranee's forward pressure, however, ultimately convinced two of the three judges sitting ringside to give him their nod for the split decision win.

ONE Fight Night 31 is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

Kongthoranee wants to silence his critics at ONE Fight Night 31

Kongthoranee knows a clear-cut win over Nong-O Hama won't just push him closer to the vacant ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title, but it will also silence the doubters who've plagued him since February.

The three-time Rajadamnern Stadium world champion said he's determined to take Nong-O out in the most dominant way possible.

He told Nick Atkin in an interview with Bangkok Post:

"Well, I feel like there are so many people who think the last fight was controversial, and the last fight could have gone both ways. So, I just want this to be a clear victory."

