"There is not much difference between MMA and pornography" - UFC middleweight Sean Strickland's unique take on the sport

UFC middleweight Sean Strickland has always been an outspoken and occasionally controversial figure in the world of MMA. Now in the buildup to his main event fight with Uriah Hall at UFC Vegas 33, he is once again gracing MMA fans with his insights into the sport.

In a recent interview with LowKick MMA's James Lynch, Strickland compared mixed martial arts with the pornography industry. He said:

“There is not much difference between MMA and pornography. You’re appealing to the basic impulses of human beings who watch it and like and a part them gets off to it. But there’s nothing wrong with that. I love f*cking porn and I love fighting, man."

Watch Sean Strickland's video below:

Sean Strickland's problem with other fighters

Sean Strickland goes on to discuss how he has an issue with fellow fighters who give the appearance of living the high life. This would appear to target the likes of Conor McGregor and Colby Covington, who routinely dress extravagantly and subvert the typical stereotype of being a fighter.

"I don’t like when these a**holes run around in suits and they make themselves seem like they are curing f*cking cancer. You’re locking yourself in a cage and getting punched in the f*cking face. You’re a dog. I’m a dog. Stop pretending to be something more than what you are. You’re a piece of meat used for entertainment. It’s one of those weird things to accept but it’s kinda the reality of it," states Sean Strickland.

Strickland also takes issue with the UFC's fighter pay, especially compared to other sporting organizations such as the NBA. The topic has been brought up by fighters and journalists alike, often to the rebuttal of UFC president Dana White.

“ I’m not knocking on the UFC, I f*cking love the UFC but it’s 14% of earnings as the NBA gets paid 50% to the players," Sean Strickland states. "When you get picked up in a limo and they rub your head and they make you feel like you’re a superstar. Meanwhile, on paper you’re kinda getting f*cked, understand that you’re a prostitute and that’s exactly how you would treat a f*cking prostitute.

Sean Strickland will compete next weekend. He will face Uriah Hall in the main event at UFC Vegas 33. The winner could well move into touching distance of the top five and a possible shot at middleweight gold.

