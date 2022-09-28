"There was nothing about that statement that was out of bounds" - Chael Sonnen on Michael Chandler saying Islam Makhachev's praise is "premature"

Chael Sonnen believes Michael Chandler was fair in saying that Islam Makhachev's praise is premature considering the level of opponents he has faced. According to Sonnen, 'Iron' is the only guy to get a pass for making such comments on Makhachev since he called out the Dagestani contender, unlike most elite lightweights.

'The American Gangster' said on his YouTube channel:

"I don't think that's a bad statement by the way... If anybody has the right to stick his finger in Islam's chest,there's only one guy, it is Michael Chandler. I'm giving Chandler that credit and I'm giving him that pass because Chandler called Islam out... Chandler questioning Islam's opportunity to fight for a championship. I think it's fair game. I like that Islam came back, I like that Islam's not letting somebody put a finger on his chest. But there was nothing about that statement that was out of bounds for Michael Chandler."

Watch Sonnen's YouTube video below:

While Sonnen doesn't want to discredit Makhachev, he also understands where Chandler is coming from. According to 'The American Gangster', 'Iron' was a punch or two away from dispatching Charles Oliveira during their UFC 262 title fight. Sonnen believes Chandler might be slightly disgruntled to see Makhachev challenging Oliveira for the title a year later, while he has lost relevance in immediate title talks.

Islam Makhachev hits back at Michael Chandler

Michael Chandler recently claimed that it might be too early to associate Islam Makhachev with the greatness that fans seem to regularly. While 'Iron' acknowledged Makhachev's phenomenal skillset, he noted that the Dagestani standout is yet to be tested against elite competition.

Islam Makhachev, who has become well-versed in Twitter exchanges over the years, did not shy away from hitting back at Chandler. Makhachev advised 'Iron' to "stay in line" while taking a dig at his UFC record.

Makhachev noted that Chandler's only two wins in the promotion came against Dan Hooker and Tony Ferguson, who were both coming off losses. The 31-year-old wrote:

"Haha., your only two win in UFC is Hooker who came out of loss, and Tony who has 5 losses in the row now., please shut up and stay in line"

Check out the tweet below:

