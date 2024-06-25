“There should be no problem” - Superlek assures fans he can switch effortlessly between flyweight and bantamweight

Reigning and undisputed ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion 'The Kicking Machine' Superlek Kiatmoo9 of Thailand is getting ready for two big back-to-back fights in his immediate future.

This weekend, the 28-year-old will face fellow Thai star Kongthoranee Sor Sommai in a flyweight Muay Thai showdown at ONE Friday Fights 68. Then shortly after, he heads to the United States to face two-sport king 'The General' Jonathan Haggerty in a bantamweight Muay Thai fight at ONE 168: Denver.

Speaking to Sportskeeda MMA in a recent interview, Superlek assured fans that switching between flyweight and bantamweight will note pose an issue for him, and that he's confident he can keep his weight in check.

'The Kicking Machine' said:

"Any problems with the weight, are you feeling good with the weight going into the fight this week?Right now, I’m 1.5 kilograms over, so that is around three pounds which is in the normal range so I don’t think there would be any problem."

Superlek added:

"I don’t think making weight would be any problem. So right after this fight, I would just start making my weight to become bantamweight. And about a month or a month and a half before, I’d fly to Canada to train...and I have all the plan laid out for this so there should be no problem."

Superlek Kiatmoo9's upcoming fights

'The Kicking Machine' Superlek Kiatmoo9 will lock horns with fellow Thai star Kongthoranee Sor Sommai in the co-main event at ONE Friday Fights 68: Prajanchai vs. Di Bella. The event broadcasts live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday, June 28th.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free via the ONE Super App, ONE Championship's official YouTube channel, and other digital platforms.

Then, on September 6th, Superlek heads to the Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado, to face Jonathan Haggerty for the bantamweight Muay Thai crown at ONE 168.