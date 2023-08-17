"There’s a chance that Obama is your dad" - Barack Obama look-alike fighting at UFC 292 leaves fans stunned 

A fighter competing at UFC 292 has gained plenty of attention on social media as fans were left stunned at his resemblance to former U.S. President Barack Obama.

In 2021, middleweight Gregory Rodrigues posted a photo to his Instagram account, which shows a striking resemblance to the former President. He has clearly heard the comparisons being made about him before as he posed the question to his followers to confirm that comparison:

"Do you guys really think I look like Obama? @barackobama...SLIDE TO THE SIDE"

The comments were filled with hilarious comments as fans were stunned and some even insinuated that there could be a reason he resembles Obama so much. Fans wrote that he could easily pass for his doppelganger, while other commented that the former President would like him if he worked out, writing:

"Gregory “Yoked Obama” Rodrigues" [@russrsingh - Instagram]

"You are an experimental Obama clone for sure and it's amazing" [@moneytree_mma - Instagram]

"You know, I never noticed it until now. But there’s a chance that Obama is your dad LOL" [@bulletprooftroop - Instagram]

"Yes, when I first met you I was like “ Barack? Is that you?” [@mzzcheri - Instagram]

"Yes you do. Cant unsee it" [@1_carter2 - Instagram]

"Monster Obama." [@kingkevincasey - Instagram]

Instagram comments comparing UFC 292 competitor to Barrack Obama

It will be interesting to see whether the broadcast will acknowledge Gregory Rodrigues' resemblance to Barack Obama at UFC 292 this Saturday.

Who is Gregory Rodrigues fighting at UFC 292?

Gregory Rodrigues will be looking to get back on track in the middleweight division this Saturday as he takes on Denis Tiuliulin at UFC 292.

'Robocop' is coming off a first-round knockout loss to Brunno Ferreira this past January at UFC 282. The loss snapped his impressive two-fight winning streak that included a knockout win over Julian Marquez and a TKO win over Chidi Njokuani. He earned post-fight bonuses for Fight of the Night and Performance of the Night for each respective bout.

Tiuliulin, on the other hand, is coming off a first-round submission loss to Jun Yong Park this past February. The 35-year-old has a 10-7 MMA record and is currently 1-2 since joining the UFC last March.