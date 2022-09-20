What is UFC middleweight Gregory Rodrigues' nickname?

UFC middleweight Gregory Rodrigues goes by the nickname of 'RoboCop'. It's a popular fictional character inspired by Marvel Comics superhero Iron Man and British comic-book hero Judge Dredd.

Robocop was created by combining steel and electronics with the remains of a brutally murdered police officer. This resulted in a human-like cyborg with enormous strength and abilities.

While Rodrigues hasn't discussed its origins or inspiration, it describes him perfectly and he certainly lived up to the nickname in his latest battle against Chidi Njokuani at UFC Vegas 60 last Saturday.

The Brazilian sustained a gruesome cut early in the bout after Njokuani connected a vicious knee to his forehead. However, 'RoboCop' fought through adversity and rallied to defeat his opponent via second-round TKO.

Gregory Rodrigues on whether he has considered changing his nickname to 'Robo Obama'

Before his hard-fought victory against Chidi Njokuani at UFC Vegas 60, Gregory Rodrigues interacted with the media and was asked by a reporter if he considered changing his nickname to 'Robo-Obama'. This was considering the uncanny resemblance he shares with Barack Obama.

The Brazilian rejected the idea by hilariously stating that he's younger and more handsome than the former United States president. Here's what Rodrigues said:

"Come on bro, I will jump on you here right now. Man, Obama is old. Obama is a nice president, but I’m handsome guys, come on."

Catch Gregory Rodrigues' full interaction with the media at the UFC Vegas 60 pre-fight presser below:

Rodrigues picked up his second consecutive stoppage win with his latest performance against Chidi Njokuani at UFC Vegas 60. He TKO'd Njokuani in the second round. Previously, 'RoboCop' dispatched Julian Marquez with a stunning first-round knockout in June.

Meanwhile, Chidi Njokuani suffered his first defeat in the promotion. 'Chidi Bang Bang' looked highly impressive heading into the bout on Saturday even though he was riding a four-fight win streak. All four of those wins were finishes.

After he landed a perfectly timed knee that cut Rodrigues, it appeared that Njokuani could be on his way to another impressive stoppage win. However, the Brazilian turned the tables, took the fight to the ground in the second round, and worked his way to a TKO finish.

Both fighters also earned $50,000 'Fight of the Night' honors each for a thrilling performance.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far