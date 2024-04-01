"There's more to come" - Strawweight Muay Thai king Prajanchai says two-sport coup could lead to bigger dreams

Prajanchai PK Saenchai believes an upsetting win over Jonathan Di Bella at ONE Friday Fights 58 could be a significant turning point in his career at the top of the striking realm.

The ONE strawweight Muay Thai world champion can become the promotion's latest two-sport superstar should he overcome the division's kickboxing king inside the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium this Friday, April 5.

However, while many might see that as a crowning achievement, the ever-humble athlete from Bangkok thinks it'll allow him to move onto a new chapter in his 15-year career.

Speaking to Sportsmanor, Prajanchai touched on where a potential victory would stand in terms of his legacy on the global stage.

The PK Saenchai Muay Thai Gym affiliate stated:

"If I win and become a two-sport world champion, people might call me a legend or what. But I think there's more to come as I'm still very young in my career."

Before he revels in the moment, the lifelong martial artist knows he cannot underestimate his foe's credentials when they go toe-to-toe inside the Mecca of Muay Thai.

Di Bella has continued to stay perfect in his career since joining the world's largest martial arts organization, with impressive wins over Danial Williams and Zhang Peimian. And based on those displays, the challenger expects nothing less than a war on April 5.

Superbon backs Prajanchai for victory at ONE Friday Fights 58

Superbon will keep his eyes locked on the Thai fighter's world title tilt against Di Bella before he stars in the main event of the stacked bill against Marat Grigorian with the ONE interim featherweight kickboxing gold on the line.

The Superbon Training Camp founder envisions a chess match between the two divisional kings, but he sees his fellow countryman coming out on top to accomplish his two-sport quest.

Superbon told ONE Championship previously:

"Prajanchai has good Muay Thai, and I think he is good with his hands too. So it's interesting. But I would say Prajanchai would win in this fight."

ONE Friday Fights 58 will be available on the ONE Championship YouTube channel, the ONE Super App, or watch.onefc.com.