“There’s this effect of recency” - Tiffany Teo explains why it appeared Angela Lee won the fight for some fans

The result of the world title bout between Xiong Jing Nan and Angela Lee may have caused some divide, but Tiffany Teo feels that there shouldn’t be any controversy in the first place.

Xiong retained the ONE women’s strawweight world title against arch-rival Angela Lee in the main event of ONE on Prime Video 2: Xiong vs. Lee III this past weekend at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

It was the most intense match in the feud between the two world champions, with Xiong securing a unanimous decision win.

Teo, in an interview with ONE Championship, said that Xiong did more than enough to deserve the win and that Lee’s late offense might have factored into the fans’ ideas.

Tiffany Teo said:

“I feel that because the knockdown happened earlier in the fight, and especially if you’re watching the fight live, there’s this effect of recency. Also, even if she was knocked down, it’s not like she was getting cut or anything, so you kinda forget about it [knockdowns] as you are watching the fight.”

She added:

“And then Angela was kinda more aggressive. If you look closely, yeah, she was pushing, she was walking forward, but she was missing a lot of the strikes that she was throwing.”

Xiong went swinging immediately at the start of the match and almost finished Lee in the first few minutes of the opening round.

‘The Panda’ continued her barrage until the third round when Lee, the ONE women’s atomweight world champion, found her footing and began launching her own offense. The final two rounds saw Lee push the pace and try to engage Xiong on the feet.

Although Lee got more aggressive, Xiong was able to land some big shots and tag ‘Unstoppable’ with crisp counters.

Despite the controversy, Xiong grabbed a unanimous decision win and now has a 2-1 lead in her head-to-head series against Lee.

Tiffany Teo wants another crack at Xiong

Although she’s faced Xiong twice already, Tiffany Teo said she wants to take another shot at the ONE women’s strawweight world title.

The Singaporean star recently moved down to atomweight and secured a first-round submission win over Ritu Phogat at ONE 161: Petchmorakot vs. Tawanchai for her eighth win in ONE Championship.

Despite moving down a weight class, Teo said she’d want a third match against Xiong if ever she heads back to the 125-pound division.

In her post-fight interview, Tiffany Teo said:

“For the strawweight division, I feel like I fought most of them. It will be cool if I get a rematch with Xiong, I believe the third time’s gonna be the charm."

