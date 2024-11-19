“There's no feelings when you go in there” - Jarred Brooks says his mindset is bulletproof ahead of flyweight debut

Interim strawweight MMA world champion Jarred Brooks is not losing sleep over his impending move to the stacked flyweight MMA division.

In fact, 'The Monkey God' relishes the opportunity to further prove himself by conquering another daunting mountain.

ONE Fight Night 26: Lee vs Rasulov on Prime Video got even more stacked following the addition of Brooks' flyweight MMA debut against one of the division's mainstays Reece 'Lightning' McLaren.

Ahead of his clash with the Australian veteran on Dec. 6 at Bangkok's legendary Lumpinee Stadium, Brooks says his psyche is as strong as ever.

The Mash Fight Team standout said in an appearance on The MMA Superfan's YouTube channel:

"To be honest, I don't feel any pressure. There's no feelings when you go in there. And I might feel all these feelings right now, yeah, but there are no feelings when you go in there anyway, so why think about them?"

Jarred Brooks indeed thrives in mental warfare, often breaking his opponents before the match even begins.

Then again, the American star has always been able to walk the talk with incredible performances in the home of martial arts.

Watch Jarred Brooks' full interview:

Jarred Brooks doesn't mind alternating fights at strawweight and flyweight

Jarred Brooks has made it clear that he's still not turning down a challenge from anyone in the 125-pound ranks.

After all, 'The Monkey God' still has unfinished business with strawweight MMA world titleholder Joshua Pacio, who's still on the mend due to a knee injury.

In the same interview, Brooks says he's willing to take fights in both divisions.

"I would like to go back and forth. I think that a true champion can go up and go down."

The interim strawweight MMA kingpin continued:

"If I can fight at flyweight, who they got? At strawweight, who they got? Keep them coming!"

Prime Video subscribers in North America can watch ONE Fight Night 26 free live as it happens in US Primetime

