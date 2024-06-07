"There's going to be an earthquake" - Denis Puric believes clash against Rodtang will be earth-shattering for as long as it lasts

Denis Puric believes there will "be an earthquake" when he and Rodtang meet for a kickboxing bout later this week. At ONE 167, Tawanchai looks to defend his featherweight Muay Thai world title in a main event rematch against Jo Nattawut.

Earlier in the night, a Fight of the Year contender will take place in the co-main event, as Rodtang Jitmuangnon plans to return to winning ways by taking out Puric.

There are high expectations for Rodtang vs Puric, as both fighters have an entertaining kill-or-be-killed fighting style.

During an interview on the Donttap Podcast, 'The Bosnian Menace' had this to say about his upcoming fight being a guaranteed banger for as long as it goes on:

"There's going to be an earthquake come fight night. It's going to be an earthquake, don't blink when Rodtang and Puric throw down. It's going to be a massive and fun for as long as it goes on."

ONE 167 will take place inside the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand, with a lineup that is guaranteed to be high-octane from start to finish.

Friday's event can be seen live in U.S. primetime for free for North American and Canadian viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Watch Denis Puric's entire interview on the Donttap Podcast below:

Rodtang drastically misses weight for kickboxing showdown against Denis Puric

Heading into ONE 167, Rodtang is considered a sizeable favorite against Denis Puric because of his experience and durability. That said, a new wrinkle was added to the flyweight kickboxing matchup during the official weigh-ins.

'The Iron Man' didn't show up for the weigh-ins until less than thirty minutes left. Unfortunately, the Jitmuangnon Gym athlete failed his hydration test and then missed weight by three and a half pounds, coming in at 138.5 pounds.

Two hours later, 'The Iron Man' returned to pass his hydration test. The promotion also re-weighed the reigning ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion and marked him at 141.25 pounds. Puric has accepted a catchweight bout to ensure the show continues at ONE 167.

