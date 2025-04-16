“There’s a lot that goes into it” - Tye Ruotolo admits he’s been focused more on listening to his body since suffering nasty knee injury

The previous year proved to be a critical juncture for Tye Ruotolo.

The reigning ONE welterweight submission grappling world champion hasn't been out of competition since he started competing at four years old. However, a debilitating knee injury forced him to the sidelines in late 2024 and into early 2025.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Ruotolo detailed how he pushed through the mental strain of being forced out of action due to health concerns.

Tye Ruotolo detailed that he realized to slow things down if he wanted to compete at the highest level for as long as possible.

He said:

"I do my best to learn as much as I can about my body. That way, I keep my wheels rolling as long as I can. There’s a lot that goes into it."

The 22-year-old Ruotolo suffered multiple ligament tears in his knee when he competed in the Craig Jones Invitational in August 2024.

In an interview with Ariel Helwani, Kade Ruotolo revealed that his twin brother had to undergo stem cell therapy in the injured joint to augment the healing process.

Ruotolo eventually made a full recovery and is ready for his highly anticipated return to the ring in ONE Championship.

Carrying a perfect 7-0 record in the promotion, Ruotolo will defend his ONE welterweight submission grappling world title against two-time IBJJF No-Gi world champion Dante Leon at ONE Fight Night 31.

Ruotolo's second defense of his throne goes down on May 2, US primetime, at the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok.

ONE Fight Night 31 is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

Tye Ruotolo aims for GOAT status in submission grappling

Tye Ruotolo is undoubtedly one of this generation's greatest submission grapplers, but the 22-year-old isn't content with the current era.

In an interview with Combat Sports Today, Ruotolo said his ultimate goal is to reach all-time status in the sport of submission grappling.

He said:

"I've come close. I've beaten a lot of amazing, tough guys. But I haven't proved that point of being the best in the world."

