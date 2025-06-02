"There's not much from today's performance" - Yuki Yoza highly critical of himself despite stellar ONE Championship debut

Despite coming out on top in his ONE Championship debut, former K-1 star Yuki Yoza was not exactly thrilled with his performance.

Ad

After honing his skills in Japan and capturing the K-1 lightweight title, Yoza made his first appearance on martial arts' biggest global stage at ONE Friday Fights 109 inside the legendary Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok.

There, Yoza went toe-to-toe with dangerous Russian standout Elbrus Osmanov.

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Though Yoza came out on top, earning a unanimous decision victory following three rounds of intense back-and-forth action, the 19-win veteran was critical of his performance while speaking with the promotion. Yoza said:

"Hmm, well. There's not much from today's performance. But I was able to fight a fight where I didn't lose, so I guess that was good."

Yoza may feel like there's room for improvement following his ONE debut, but there's no denying that fight fans were thrilled to see him pick up a big win inside the Mecca of Muay Thai.

Ad

Yuki Yoza expects to become a ONE world champion in 2025

Just because Yuki Yoza was critical of his showing against Elbrus Osmanov doesn't mean the Japanese native isn't feeling confident about his chances inside the Circle.

Speaking about his future with the promotion on YouTube, Yoza believes that he could have 26 pounds of ONE Championship gold wrapped around his waist before the end of 2025:

Ad

"So, it's really just the beginning. I think from now on, many more competitors will probably stand in front of me. I want to sell my name more widely around the world for everyone. I'm thinking of taking the belt this year, so please look forward to it. Thank you very much."

Ad

Of course, Yoza has a little more work to do before he gets his first crack at a ONE world title. So the only question on fans' minds right now is, who's next?

If you missed any of the action, you can watch the full ONE Friday Fights 109 replay on demand via ONE Championship’s YouTube channel and the ONE Super App.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Craig Pekios Craig Pekios, a sports journalist at Sportskeeda, specializes in covering mixed martial arts, professional boxing, and Brazilian jiu-jitsu. Craig's passion for MMA began with discovering the UFC on VHS tapes. He holds a Bachelor's Degree in Business Administration and a minor in Journalism and has covered various topics from the world of MMA, boxing, and BJJ, including news, announcements, event previews, results, analysis, and op-eds.



Craig has also contributed to MMA outlets Overtime Heroics MMA, LowKick MMA, and MiddleEasy, covering a variety of topics in combat sports. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.