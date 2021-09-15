"There's no problem" - Dana White says all is good between Conor McGregor and Machine Gun Kelly

Dana White has revealed that he's spoken to Conor McGregor and Machine Gun Kelly after their recent altercation at the MTV Video Music Awards.

"Yeah, I think that it was just a, you know, I talked to both actually. They are all good now. Misunderstanding or whatever it was, but I think I saw two of them, you know, I think TMZ grabbed Conor and Conor told them, there's no problem between them," Dana White said.

The Irishman apparently asked MGK for a picture but was pushed away by his security personnel, sparking the incident.

This enraged the Irishman, who then went on to throw his drink at the rap artist and was even pictured trying to hit him with his signature straight left.

Conor McGregor seemingly took a jibe at MGK following the incident. The Irishman retweeted a video clip on social media. It showed the rapper's girlfriend and Hollywood actress Megan Fox cheering for the former two-division champion at a UFC event.

Dana White is not overly concerned about Conor McGregor's recent antics

McGregor was subjected to a fair bit of criticism following the incident. Several members of the MMA community condemned his actions. Dana White was asked whether he was fed up with McGregor's recent antics. In response, the UFC president said that he has to deal with such volatile personalities almost daily.

White said that incidents like these sometimes occur in the fight business. He further claimed that he wasn't worried about McGregor's actions at the red carpet ceremony.

"Guys, this is the fight business. I got 700 f***ing lunatics under contract here. WHat do you guys think? These are the things that happen sometimes. This isn't Microsoft. We're in a crazy f***ing business. We all know Conor's personality and you know, we got some guys that are like that. These guys are fighters and this is the fight business and crazy sh*t happens in the fight business," Dana White said.

