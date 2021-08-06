"There's a right way to portray your message" - Michael Chandler says he's not a fan of Colby Covington's 'antics' but agrees with some of his opinions

Although Colby Covington isn't in the good books of Michael Chandler, the No.4-ranked UFC lightweight agrees with some of his opinions. However, Chandler understands that Covington's way of delivering his message isn't ideal.

Covington's brash personality and his inability to portray his opinions in the "right way" are the reasons why he receives sharp criticism from fans and fighters alike, suggested Chandler.

Speaking to fans in a recent Q&A session on Instagram live, Michael Chandler had the following things to say about 'Chaos'.

"I'm not a huge fan of Colby Covington's antics and the things that he says...even if I maybe agree with some of the things that he says - whatever, but not to the extent that he says them - there's a right way to portray your message, right way to respect people and not say things that are just gonna put people off, but that's a part of his schtick," said Michael Chandler.

Covington, who embraced a "heel" persona after defeating Demian Maia in 2017, is one of the most divisive individuals in the UFC today.

The 33-year-old is set to take on Kamaru Usman at UFC 268 in November later this year. The last encounter between Covington and Usman resulted in a fifth-round TKO win for the welterweight champ.

Michael Chandler is expected to face Justin Gaethje next

Michael Chandler's next fight will most likely be against Justin Gaethje. The lightweight matchup is expected to take place at UFC 268, which will be headlined by Colby Covington and Kamaru Usman.

However, Chandler also said the possibility of that fight happening may come to naught since the state of New York requires individuals to show proof of a COVID-19 vaccination in order to partake in indoor shows.

'Iron' said he will not get vaccinated because the vaccines are not "100 percent FDA (Food and Drug Administration) approved." UFC 268 is reportedly being targeted for Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Chandler's last UFC fight was against Charles Oliveira in May. In the second round of the fight, the former Bellator champion was knocked out by his Brazilian opponent.

For round-the-clock coverage and lightning fast delivery of the latest MMA news, follow SK MMA!

Edited by Harvey Leonard