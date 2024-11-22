“There are ways to win” - Jarred Brooks confident he could beat ‘Reug Reug’ in insane cross-divisional matchup

ONE interim strawweight MMA world champion 'The Monkey God' Jarred Brooks of the United States is full of confidence. In fact, he may be the most confident fighter in ONE Championship.

'The Monkey God' believes he can beat any fighter they put in front of him in the cage, and that includes newly minted ONE heavyweight MMA world champion Oumar 'Reug Reug' Kane.

Speaking to YouTube channel, The MMA Superfan, in a recent interview, Brooks said that he would find a way to beat 'Reug Reug', albeit in jest.

Trending

'The Monkey God' said:

"It doesn't matter. I'm a fighter at the end of the day. If they give me 'Reug Reug', I can find one way to beat 'Reug Reug', right? Don't get me wrong, 'Reug Reug' could blast me right? There are ways to lose fights too, but there are ways to win fights, and I like to stay charismatic in that way."

Now, a fight against 'Reug Reug' is next to impossible to materialize. But that doesn't mean Brooks isn't willing to fight bigger guys for real.

That's why, for his next fight, the brash American is headed north to make his flyweight MMA debut against a ranked opponent.

Fans won't have to wait long to catch Jarred Brooks back in action.

Jarred Brooks makes flyweight MMA debut against Reece McLaren at ONE Fight Night 26 on Prime Video

Interim strawweight MMA king 'The Monkey God' Jarred Brooks is set to face no.4-ranked flyweight MMA contender 'Lightning' Reece McLaren of Australia in a three-round flyweight contest.

The two lock horns at ONE Fight Night 26: Lee vs. Rasulov on Prime Video, which broadcasts live in U.S. primetime on Friday, December 6, from the historic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding the event.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback