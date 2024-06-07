“There will be an upgraded version of Jojo” - Johan Ghazali ready to dish out career-best display vs Nguyen Tran Duy Nhat

Teen phenom Johan Ghazali promises to show off a new and improved version of himself when he steps inside the Circle for his biggest fight yet in American primetime this Friday, June 7.

Earning five-straight wins under the ONE Champions banner, including a sensational 36-second knockout of Edgar Tabares in his Amazon Prime Video debut at ONE Fight Night 17, 'Jojo' will return for a showdown with Vietnamese standout Nguyen Tran Duy Nhat.

Their bout will go down as part of a loaded ONE 167 card emanating from the sold-out Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

With four knockouts in less than a year, it's hard to imagine Johan Ghazali looking any better than he already has thus far. But that's exactly what he's promising fans tuning into ONE 167 on June 7.

“I have to be smart or intelligent when I’m trying to figure out the perfect time to jump in with a punch or a kick," Ghazali said in an interview with Harian Metro. "But one thing I can guarantee is that there will be an upgraded version of Jojo on fight night.”

Johan Ghazali faces his toughest test against Nguyen Tran Duy Nhat at ONE 167

As impressive as Johan Ghazali looked in his 2023 campaign, he'll kick off 2024 with the toughest fight of his young career thus far.

Five-time WMF world champion Nguyen Tran Duy Nhat has shown to be a formidable foe inside the Circle, earning a pair of back-to-back knockouts against Azwan Che Wil and Yuta Watanabe in his first two appearances with the promotion. However, 'No.1' came up short in his last outing against 'The Bosnian Menace' Denis Puric.

He'll look to rectify that by bringing a halt to Ghazali's hype train on martial arts' biggest global stage.

ONE Championship fans in the United States and Canada can watch ONE 167 live and for free via Amazon Prime Video in U.S. primetime on Friday, June 7.