"These delays would help me improve" - Denice Zamboanga finds silver lining in long journey to attain ONE Championship gold

Filipino mixed martial arts talent Denice Zamboanga maintained an unwavering focus on her ultimate goal despite facing numerous setbacks.

Zamboanga's perseverance recently paid off when she defeated Ukrainian star Alyona Rassohyna by second-round TKO at ONE Fight Night 27, a triumph that crowned her the ONE interim atomweight MMA world champion.

It was a very long road to 26 pounds of gold for the 28-year-old talent, who had several world title matchups thrown out of the window due to injuries to her and her opponents and other unavoidable scenarios.

Rather than allowing frustration to derail her ambitions, 'The Menace' transformed these obstacles into fuel for her continued development.

"Since 2020, I've always been waiting for my shot at the belt. So since then, I've always been disappointed for not getting my shot at the gold," Denice Zamboanga revealed during a recent interview with Atlet Filipina.

"But I just used them as motivation. I told myself that these delays would help me improve my skills and be stronger."

Her positive take on setbacks has proven successful, as evidenced by her championship triumph inside the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, earlier this year.

Zamboanga's triumph in the Mecca of Muay Thai was her fourth-straight triumph in the promotion. The Filipina talent also bagged the interim gold and a massive US$50,000 performance bonus, too.

Watch the full interview here:

Denice Zamboanga locked in for world title unification showdown in Denver

Denice Zamboanga looks to build on her momentum when she challenges divisional queen Stamp Fairtex in a ONE atomweight MMA world title unification contest at ONE 173: Denver on Aug. 1.

Their five-round war inside the Ball Arena will mark the first time the former Fairtex Training Center stablemates collide in the promotion.

'The Menace' bared her excitement for this impending war during an exclusive interview with ONE Championship.

"This upcoming fight against Stamp Fairtex in the United States is a dream come true for me. It's not just a personal milestone but a significant moment for the Philippines."

