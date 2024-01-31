"These guys are dangerous” - Justin Gaethje previews Dustin Poirier vs. Benoit Saint Denis; compares it to his clash with Rafael Fiziev 

Justin Gaethje recently broke down the upcoming clash between Dustin Poirier and surging lightweight prospect Benoit Saint Denis, set to take place at UFC 299.

'The Diamond' will be returning after suffering a KO defeat against Gaethje at UFC 291, while Saint-Denis is riding a four-fight winning streak in the promotion, with all four wins coming via stoppage.

'The Highlight', who will take on Max Holloway at UFC 300, was recently interviewed by ESPN MMA ahead of his BMF title clash. Whilst sharing his breakdown for Poirier vs. Saint Denis, Gaethje compared the matchup to his fight with Rafael Fiziev at UFC 286.

The BMF title holder said this:

"I don't know how the fight's gonna go. I do believe that the Saint Denis and Poirier fight is very similar to me and Fiziev. Young guys, full of confidence, super hungry, not sleeping in silk sheets. Going against guys that have been here, proven, have made money. Fought Conor McGregor twice, it's two different athletes walking into that cage."

He continued:

"One [is] wise, older and wiser, and then a young, hungry bulldog. That's what I fought in Fiziev and these guys are dangerous. Fighting is crazy."

Catch Justin Gaethje's comments below (16:40):

UFC 300 clash between Justin Gaethje and Max Holloway broken down by Michael Bisping

Justin Gaethje and Max Holloway are set to face off in the co-main event of UFC 300 on Apr. 13. in a much-anticipated clash.

It will be the first fight at lightweight for 'Blessed' since his defeat to Dustin Poirier at UFC 236 for the interim title five years ago.

The pair of fan favorites will do battle for the BMF title over five rounds, and former UFC champion Michael Bisping recently broke down the matchup. 'The Count' believes that the power advantage will lie with 'The Highlight', while Holloway will likely have superior speed.

.Bisping broke the fight down during a recent YouTube video and said this:

"On paper, it's all leaning towards Justin Gaethje. But you can never count out Max Holloway... [Holloway] is not really a one hitter quitter. He's not knocking people out like Gaethje did against Dustin Poirier."

He continued:

"I'll say it like this, [Holloway] doesn't have the raw power that Justin Gaethje does. But he does probably have better speed, probably has better technique. But he is the lighter guy and he won't be as strong."

Catch Michael Bisping's comments below (5:25):