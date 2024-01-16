"They almost killed f***ing 'Durinho's' kids" - Marlon Vera revisits ugly Sean Strickland vs. Dricus du Plessis brawl at UFC 296

All hell broke loose when Sean Strickland and Dricus du Plessis engaged in a physical altercation at the UFC 296 pay-per-view last year. The pair are slated to face each other at the upcoming pay-per-view this weekend at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada.

Marlon Vera, who was seated in the first row, recently recalled everything that took place right before his eyes. When asked about his take on the Strickland-du Plessis altercation by Helen Yee on her YouTube channel, 'Chito' stated that it was the highlight of the night:

''It was, that card was weird, I mean, there was great prelims, but the main card wasn't too s***y. And then I was like front row for that Strickland fight, I was literally next to them, just f**king screaming.''

Vera continued:

''It was really like Sean was on the front row, and DDC or DDP, he have a tricky name, he was like two seats behind, atleast putting like four seats to the left or to the right or whatever and they but nothing happened, they almost killed f**king 'Durinho's' kids though.''

What happened at UFC 296? Sean Strickland vs. Dricus du Plessis altercation explained

It all started at the UFC 2024 seasonal press conference, where Sean Strickland and Dricus du Plessis were trading barbs when their trash talk took a sinister turn. After Strickland poked fun at du Plessis' coach, the South African challenger dragged the middleweight champion's father into the conversation.

Notably, Strickland has previously opened up about his abusive childhood, and as such, du Plessis' comments struck a nerve.

One day later, while in attendance at UFC 296 with his upcoming opponent seated two rows behind him, Strickland was spotted requesting UFC welterweight Gilbert Burns' son to move over just so he could jump on du Plessis, throwing down punches before being separated by security and escorted out of the arena.

