"They always lose" - Islam Makhachev blasts 'bums' Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje over BMF title fight, urges Dana White to end the fad

Undisputed UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev has lambasted Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje ahead of the American duo's BMF title fight. Poirier defeated Gaethje via fourth-round TKO in their first encounter in April 2018.

Presently, Poirier is scheduled to face Gaethje in a rematch at UFC 291 on July 29th, 2023. Their UFC 291 main event showdown will have the UFC's symbolic BMF (Baddest Motherf****r) title on the line. It would be just the second fight in UFC history to have the BMF title at stake.

The first BMF title matchup took place at UFC 244 in November 2019. It witnessed Jorge Masvidal win the title by beating Nate Diaz via third-round TKO. Following Masvidal's retirement earlier this year, UFC president Dana White announced the Poirier-Gaethje rematch for the vacant BMF title.

Speaking to longtime teammate and friend Daniel Cormier, Islam Makhachev has now suggested that he disapproves of the BMF (Baddest Motherf****r) title's name.

Islam Makhachev, who's long been at odds with Poirier, Gaethje, Masvidal, and Diaz, indicated that the BMF title has been made for fighters who keep losing. Opining that Dana White should put an end to the BMF title fad, Makhachev stated:

"I don't want this sh**. BMF. What is this, brother? Please translate this. How can I translate BMF?" Makhachev added, "Brother, this [BMF title] is built for the bums. First time, who fight for this belt, bro? Diaz and Masvidal. The people who never can be champion, they give him some belt. Guys, be happy, fight for BMF... Dana has to stop this, brother. After this, stop."

Furthermore, the Dagestani MMA stalwart alluded to the fact that both Poirier and Gaethje are former interim UFC lightweight champions who lost when they competed for the undisputed UFC lightweight title. Indicating that they'll never win the undisputed title, Makhachev said:

"They [Poirier and Gaethje] fight for the real belt many times, and they always lose. And now, Dana, like good guy, give him other belt. Guys, you have to be BMF champion. Honestly, if somebody give me this [BMF] belt tomorrow, I don't want this sh**."

Watch Islam Makhachev's comments below:

Could Islam Makhachev face someone other than the BMF title fight's winner next?

It's believed that UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev's next fight would transpire at UFC 294 in Abu Dhabi, UAE, on October 21st, 2023. The consensus is that Makhachev's opponent at UFC 294 could be UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski or former UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira, both of whom Makhachev has previously beaten.

Alternatively, many have been lobbying for the winner of the upcoming Poirier-Gaethje BMF title fight to face Islam Makhachev for the lightweight title at UFC 294.

ESPN MMA @espnmma Dustin Poirier will face Justin Gaethje for the vacant BMF title on July 29 at UFC 291 in Salt Lake City, UFC announced Tuesday. Dustin Poirier will face Justin Gaethje for the vacant BMF title on July 29 at UFC 291 in Salt Lake City, UFC announced Tuesday. https://t.co/wuwPS9iavR

UFC president Dana White, for his part, has hinted that Charles Oliveira's dominant victory at UFC 289 on June 10th might have bagged him a shot at Makhachev next. As of this time, Makhachev's UFC 294 opponent remains shrouded in mystery.

MMAFighting.com @MMAFighting #UFC289



"Let’s not play games, that fight makes sense, that’s the fight that should happen, and I’m excited to see it again.” Dana White says he's "excited" for Charles Oliveira to rematch Islam Makhachev"Let’s not play games, that fight makes sense, that’s the fight that should happen, and I’m excited to see it again.” Dana White says he's "excited" for Charles Oliveira to rematch Islam Makhachev 👀 #UFC289 "Let’s not play games, that fight makes sense, that’s the fight that should happen, and I’m excited to see it again.” https://t.co/7sxTBAPjIn

