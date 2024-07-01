"They brought that dead body on stage" - Sean Strickland rips into Joe Biden in reaction to 2024 presidential debate, endorses Donald Trump

Sean Strickland has evidently chosen his side in the upcoming 2024 United States presidential election. The former middleweight champion clearly does not favor incumbent president Joe Biden returning to the Oval Office.

In an interview with James Lynch for Sportskeeda MMA, 'Tarzan' blasted the Democratic candidate for his lackluster showing against Donald Trump during their first presidential debate:

"It's kind of a damn shame that Biden is even a candidate. You guys clearly know I'm anti-Liberal, I'm anti-Democrat, but the fact that they brought that dead body on stage, with a straight face and gave him a bunch of f*****g drugs, and expected him to represent America is a f*****g damn shame."

Trending

Furthermore, the 33-year-old proclaimed his allegiance to Trump, urging citizens to buy up stocks if they believe the former head of state is going to triumph:

"Let's go Trump, my man. Hey guys if Trump wins, it's going to be a really good time to buy some stocks... If you are banking on Trump, go out there and empty out your wallets, go buy some s**t."

Catch Sean Strickland's comments below (0:15):

The first presidential debate, hosted by CNN, took place on June 27. Many felt that Biden struggled to articulate his viewpoints during the session, which Trump took advantage of to redirect the conversations to his advantage.

The second of the debates will take place on Sep. 10 and will be hosted by ABC News.

Sean Strickland claims he is next in line for a title shot after UFC 305

Sean Strickland is convinced that he deserves to face the winner of Israel Adesanya vs. Dricus du Plessis for the middleweight title.

'The Last Stylebender' is set to face the reigning champion on Aug. 17 at UFC 305. However, with Robert Whittaker's dominant win over Ikram Aliskerov at UFC Saudi Arabia, things are a bit foggy as to who the next challenge would be.

Watch Robert Whittaker's first-round KO over Ikram Aliskerov below:

But 'Tarzan' believes the Australian is not deserving of a title shot. Speaking to James Lynch for Sportskeeda MMA, Strickland said:

"Whittaker is not next in line. He fought a f*****g guy on a two-day notice and unraked Daggy [Dagistani]. He is not next in line, I'm next in line. Whoever f*****g wins, they are f*****g fighting me. I beat Dricus, the world knows I'm next in line. The world knows it should be me f*****g fighting, but I'll wait. I'm next in line."

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback