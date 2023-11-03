"They call him triple clown for a reason" - Fans roast Henry Cejudo for claiming Sergei Pavlovich vs. Tom Aspinall shouldn't be an interim title fight

Henry Cejudo is one of the greatest mixed martial artists and combat sports athletes of all time. He is an Olympic gold medalist in freestyle wrestling, as well as a former simultaneous two-division UFC champion. A part of the reason behind his success is his eye for analysis.

Cejudo is known for his takes on the sport, whether he's breaking down fights or even making predictions. Sometimes, however, he offers his thoughts on matters that don't require his high fight IQ. One of the topics he recently commented on is the upcoming Sergei Pavlovich vs. Tom Aspinall fight at UFC 295.

A pectoral tear forced Jon Jones to withdraw from his heavyweight title defense against Stipe Miocic. As a result, Tom Aspinall was called in to face the Russian knockout artist, who was the main event backup fighter. Their bout was made an interim heavyweight title fight, but Henry Cejudo believes it shouldn't have been.

It is the Olympic gold medalist's opinion that the bout between Pavlovich and Aspinall is more akin to a number one contender's matchup. He referred to both men as up-and-comers, and even claimed that their fight being for an interim title dilutes the prestige of interim titles. Fans, however, couldn't disagree more.

One fan merely took a jab at Cejudo's height:

"Henry can’t reach the top shelf so his opinion is irrelevant"

Another fan even referred to Henry Cejudo as a clown:

"They call him triple clown for a reason"

Low regard for Cejudo's opinion was widespread:

"When henry cejudo says something, the opposite must be true."

Meanwhile, one fan highlighted Jon Jones' long road to recovery as a justification for an interim title:

"Eh, jones will be out for close to a year. Interim is fine here."

A collage of fan reactions can be seen below:

Henry Cejudo's next fight

Henry Cejudo hasn't set foot inside the octagon ever since his failure to recapture the UFC bantamweight title from Aljamain Sterling. In the aftermath of the loss, 'Triple C' was reflective, as he intended on beating Sterling and then moving up to featherweight to challenge Alexander Volkanovski.

He has since campaigned for a matchup with Sean O'Malley, the current bantamweight champion. However, it is unlikely, given that his last fight was both a loss and a title fight. While he has been linked to a bout with Merab Dvalishvili, with some sources indicating a January date, there's been nothing official.