"They can all bend the knee" - Henry Cejudo fancies a boxing fight against Ryan Garcia and Gervonta 'Tank' Davis

Henry Cejudo seemingly fancies a boxing fight against Ryan Garcia and Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis.

Speaking with boxing legend Mike Tyson and Swedish professional boxer Badou Jack on the Hotboxin’ with Mike Tyson podcast, Henry Cejudo addressed a variety of topics. Among these topics was the possibility of him coming out of retirement to compete in the sport of professional boxing.

The 34-year-old spoke about potential boxing matches against Ryan Garcia and Gervonta Davis, stating:

“I’m actually trying to get a fight with (Ryan) Garcia right now…Apparently, he wants to fight me because, you know, again, what Mike (Tyson) talks about – entertainment. I’m a sh** talker, you know what I’m saying. At the end of the day, I’m just a competitor, dude…Him (Gervonta Davis) too. Him too, man. They can all bend the knee”.

When Tyson asked him how much he weighs, Cejudo said:

“About 157 (pounds).”

When asked how much he weighs when he’s in fighting shape, Cejudo replied:

“When I’m in shape, I’m probably around 147.” (*Video courtesy: Henry Cejudo and Hotboxin’ with Mike Tyson; H/T Sportskeeda for the transcription)

Henry Cejudo explained that he fought at 125 and 135 pounds in the sport of MMA.

Mike Tyson then stated that based on this information, it’s evident that Cejudo is around the weight class where a fight between him and Ryan Garcia/Gervonta Davis would be fair.

Henry Cejudo also emphasized that he’s competed as an amateur boxer in the past. He believes that if he faces Garcia or Davis, making the gloves smaller (preferably 4 oz MMA gloves) would make a match between him and the more experienced boxers fairer.

Henry Cejudo retired from MMA in 2020, while Ryan Garcia and Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis are heralded as the top boxers in the world today

Henry Cejudo

Henry Cejudo is regarded as one of the greatest fighters of all time, while Ryan Garcia and Gervonta Davis are working their way up the boxing food chain.

Henry Cejudo won the gold medal in the 55 kg category in the sport of freestyle wrestling at the 2008 Summer Olympics. He is also a former UFC flyweight and bantamweight champion. His most recent fight was an MMA bout – a second-round TKO win over Dominick Cruz in their UFC bantamweight title fight at UFC 249 (May 2020).

Ryan Garcia, on the other hand, is a former WBC interim lightweight champion. He took some time off from competition earlier this year to manage his mental and overall health. However, ‘KingRy’ has vowed to return stronger than ever.

Meanwhile, Gervonta Davis has held world titles in three separate weight classes as a professional boxer. He recently picked up a spectacular 11th-round TKO win over Mario Barrios to secure the WBA (Regular) super lightweight title (June 2021).

