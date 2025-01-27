"They don't care" - Jiri Prochazka gets brutally honest with Joe Rogan about what he does not like about America

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jiri Prochazka recently made an appearance on The Joe Rogan Experience podcast following his win at UFC 311 against Jamahal Hill.

Prochazka has been one of the most exciting fighters on the UFC roster since making his debut in 2020. The Czechia native has fought seven times in the octagon, winning five of those fights. Both of his losses have come against light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira.

Prochazka displayed a highly technical striking performance against Hill at UFC 311 knocking him out in the third round. The 32-year-old put his name back in title contention and called out Pereira for a third fight.

Beyond just that, the former champ discussed various things with Rogan from weight issues to ancient philosophies. He expressed his dislike about one common thing he's noticed in Americans:

"I don't like in America how everybody asks you, 'Hey, how are you?' And don't care about you. They don't care about your answer. I want to stay and say, 'Hey I'm great, how are you today?' They don't care and he's going somewhere, so why you ask me? Why you doing this?"

Jiri Prochazka gives his prediction on Alex Pereira vs. Magomed Ankalaev title fight

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jiri Prochazka gave his opinion on the upcoming title fight between Alex Pereira and Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 313.

Prochazka believes Ankalaev's best chance to defeat Pereira is by grappling him. The Czech native also asserted that if Ankalaev committed to a striking battle, it would favor Pereira.

'BJP' explained that the outcome of this fight will be determined by Ankalaev's promise of engaging Pereira in a stand-up contest.

Speaking at UFC 311 post-fight press conference, Prochazka said:

"If Ankalaev will keep his word because I'm the man who's taking a word seriously. If you say something and he said he will fight with Alex just in standup... If he’ll keep his word, I think Alex will win. I see his like most power, biggest [strength] is in the ground."

