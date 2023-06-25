“They’d have to drag me out in handcuffs” - Miesha Tate's stunning look at UFC meet-and-greet has fans hot under the collar

Fans praised Miesha Tate for her appearance during a recent meet-and-greet event.

Tate has become one of the most popular female fighters of all time due to her championship runs in Strikeforce and the UFC. As a result, ‘Cupcake’ tends to have a long line of fans during meet-and-greet events, which recently happened earlier this week.

Tate made an appearance at the Las Vegas Convention Center to meet fans. The UFC Fight Pass Instagram account posted several pictures of her, and fans filled the comment section with praises, including some saying:

“Miesha really went to the surgery and asked for the "Rachael Ostovich"

Instagram comment

“They'd have to drag me out in handcuffs”

Instagram comment

You are my celebrity Crush forever Miesha 🔥🔥❤️❤️😍”

Instagram comment

“Looking gorgeous and fabulous👏👏👏👏 Beautiful @mieshatate”

Instagram comment

“Beautiful cool gorgeous tough woman in phenomenal shape in miesha Tate wish I could've met her at the fan zone”

Instagram comment

“Absolutely beautiful lady right there 🔥🔥”

Instagram comment

“Thank God for amazing beautiful women .”

Instagram comment

Tate made her professional MMA debut in November 2007. After establishing an 8-2 record, the Washington native fully committed to Strikeforce, where she became the women’s bantamweight champion. Once the UFC purchased Strikeforce, ‘Cupcake’ joined the Dana White-run promotion and fought in the Octagon for the first time in 2013.

Tate lost her first two UFC fights against Cat Zingano and Ronda Rousey. ‘Cupcake’ bounced back by silencing the doubters with five consecutive wins, including a world title victory against Holly Holm. Since defeating Holm in March 2016, the Washington native has lost four of her last five fights.

What’s next for Miesha Tate in the UFC?

Miesha Tate last fought in July 2022, losing by unanimous decision against Lauren Murphy in the flyweight division. ‘Cupacke’ was disappointed with the result, but she proved there is gas left in the tank. Tate was scheduled to return on June 3 before suffering an injury and pulling out of her bout against Mayra Bueno Silva, who will now take on Holly Holm in July.

Tate is the number 11-ranked fighter in the UFC women’s bantamweight division. It’s unclear what’s next for ‘Cupcake’ since Bueno Silva is not an option. It’ll be intriguing to see if the former UFC champion can get back on track and secure another world championship.

Poll : 0 votes