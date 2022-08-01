Miesha Tate seemingly interested to pursue 135 lbs title shot again, now that Julianna Pena is no longer the champion

Miesha Tate might be eyeing another bantamweight title shot after her good friend Julianna Pena's recent title loss to Amanda Nunes at UFC 277. 'Cupcake' appears to be contemplating a move back to 135 lbs after having dropped to flyweight for her last bout against Lauren Murphy. The former UFC women's bantamweight champion recently wrote on Twitter:

"Finally starting to fill back in after the drop to 125. What do you guys think I should do next, stay at 125 or go back up to 135?"

Tate became the champion back in 2016, dethroning Holly Holm via fifth-round submission at UFC 196. 'Cupcake's' title reign was short-lived, ending with a first-round submission loss to Amanda Nunes in her first title defense at UFC 200.

Tate then returned to the octagon in 2021 after a long hiatus of more than four years, earning a third-round TKO win over Marion Reneau. After a decision loss against Ketlen Vieira in her next bout, she decided to move down to flyweight where she suffered another decision loss to Lauren Murphy.

Meisha Tate wants to avoid fighting Julianna Pena

Meisha Tate's good friend and occasional training partner Julianna Pena scored a huge upset victory over Amanda Nunes at UFC 269 in December last year. Tate started contemplating a move to flyweight, where her route to the title shot could be shorter.

A move to flyweight would also steer her clear of a clash against Pena, who she admittedly wants to avoid. Tate said in a previous interview with MMA Junkie:

“This definitely changes the entire landscape of the bantamweight division. I think what will be next will be Amanda and Julie. All signs point to that will be the next fight and I think Julie wins that fight again, especially because Amanda has already been broken by her once. I believe Julianna can definitely do that again, probably with more ease the second time. I need to get in the win column again so I will probably fight in March, probably is what I’m looking at. I don’t want to fight Julie because I’ve rooted for so long for her to get there."

