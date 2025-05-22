“They’d still be by my side” - Stamp Fairtex thanks loyal fans for comforting her after suffering injury setback 

Stamp Fairtex revealed that her devoted fans have somehow softened the blow of the rough predicament she's been dealing with.

Ad

The former ONE atomweight MMA world champion had to relinquish her 26 pounds of gold after suffering a setback in her recovery from knee surgery.

The Thai megastar's supposed world title unification bout with Denice Zamboanga has also been postponed in light of her injury.

While initially disheartened by the unfortunate turn of events, Stamp has opted to brave this new challenge with a smile on her face.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

After all, her supporters remain in good spirits, and she owes it to them for their unwavering and unconditional support.

Ad

Trending

The promotion's first and only three-sport world champion shared in an interview with the South China Morning Post:

"Everyone has been supporting me, and they said they’d still be by my side, and they’re cheering me. I [am] really glad to hear that."

Ad

Stamp Fairtex certainly radiates positivity even when facing the toughest stretch of her decorated martial arts career.

The 27-year-old megastar is no stranger to overcoming adversity, and she'll once again showcase her true warrior's spirit in this battle outside the Circle.

Watch Stamp's SCMP MMA interview in its entirety:

Ad

Stamp Fairtex says keeping an upbeat attitude is key to her recovery

Even a global superstar like Stamp Fairtex feels down in the dumps at times.

The Fairtex Training Center gem felt all her hard work in the gym went to waste after re-injuring her left knee.

Now armed with the lessons she learned from the setback, the former atomweight MMA, Muay Thai, and kickboxing world champion says she'll go back to square one and regain her old form. Stamp wrote in a recent Reddit AMA session:

Ad

"It's been a year since my injury, I tried to train again for 4 months, and I reinjured myself. I will have to restart training again."

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ted Razon Ted has been a sports writer for multiple online platforms since 2016. He specializes in MMA and basketball. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.