"They are dangerous enough" - Top UFC light heavyweight lines up future opponents for Bo Nickal who could give him "some problems"

UFC Hall of Famer Michael Bisping and light heavyweight contender Anthony Smith discussed the future of Bo Nickal in the UFC.

The two experts also took on the role of matchmakers and shared their thoughts on potential opponents who could pose a challenge to Nickal.

During the discussion, Smith suggested revisiting a fight with Tresean Gore, highlighting the competitiveness of that matchup. He also mentioned fighters like Jamie Pickett as potential opponents who could give Nickal some difficulties in the Octagon:

"Yeah, I mean I would run him [Bo Nickal] back with... I would try to get that Tresean Gore fight back. I liked that matchup... the Tresean Gore, the Jamie Pickett, like that level of fighter. I think they are dangerous enough where they could give him some problems and absolutely Tresean could win that fight."

Nickal, a three-time NCAA Division 1 national champion, has been making waves since his UFC debut earlier this year. In his first fight in the promotion, he secured a first-round submission victory over Jamie Pickett. He continued his impressive run at UFC 290, where he knocked out Val Woodburn in just 38 seconds.

While Nickal's early UFC performances have been dominant, the suggestions from Smith highlight the need for challenging matchups to truly test his skills and potential. As he climbs the ranks in the middleweight division, Nickal will likely face tougher competition that will provide a true measure of his abilities.

Bo Nickal in no rush for fights, focused on long-term goals

In a recent interview on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, Bo Nickal discussed his mindset and plans for the future.

Nickal expressed that he may not fight again in 2023, emphasizing his focus on his long-term goal of achieving 10 title defenses. While he acknowledges that he could fight more frequently, his primary objective is preparing himself for the ultimate milestone in his career:

"There’s a chance I don’t fight again this year. I could easily fight two more times. I could fight next week if I wanted, but for me, everything that I’m training for and preparing for is my 10th title defense down the road."

The 27-year-old fighter is confident in his ability to compete at a high level for many years to come. With his discipline, work ethic, and commitment both inside and outside the cage, he believes he will remain in his prime well into his 30s.

"For me, I’m 27, I’ve probably got another eight years of prime fighting. Even up to 35, I think I’ll still be in my prime, because of my discipline, and my work ethic, and my commitment inside the cage and outside. I’ve got a long time to keep competing. So for me, it’s no rush."

