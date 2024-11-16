"They both died of AIDS" - Mike Tyson reflects on avoiding incurable virus diagnosis despite sharing partner with late friend

Ahead of the Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson boxing match, 'Iron Mike' took part in a revealing interview with Rosie Perez on Interview Magazine. During the text-based sitdown, Tyson spoke about numerous life experiences, including almost contracting AIDS.

When detailing the trials and tribulations of his life, Tyson claimed that his past brushes with death could have cost him his loss. One particular incident involved sharing a sexual partner with a friend, with both the friend and aforementioned partner having had AIDS, which ultimately led to their deaths.

Tyson, however, was fortunate enough to escape unscathed despite sex being one of AIDS' transmission vectors.

"Hey, life isn't over yet. We're still fighting. We only make it out on the day of our death. There's no way I should be here talking to you right now. All of my friends are dead. They OD'd, they had AIDS. Me and my friend both had sex with this girl at the same time and they both died of AIDS. I didn't catch AIDS. Raw, too."

Trending

Expand Tweet

It's a stunning revelation, but it has allowed 'Iron Mike' to look back on his life with a newfound appreciation. However, as a fighter at heart, he never allows himself to be too at ease, especially with a fight on the horizon. And his upcoming bout with Paul isn't one that he is keen on losing.

Tyson forged his reputation in the fires of '90s boxing, where he terrorized the heavyweight division as one of its most fearsome-ever knockout artists. Moreover, he became the youngest world champion in heavyweight boxing history. By the time he faces Paul, he will hope to turn back the clock one last time.

Mike Tyson has vowed not to lose the most important fight for his legacy

Perhaps no fight is more important to Mike Tyson's legacy than his impending clash with Jake Paul. Losing to another boxer is one thing, but losing to a YouTuber and social media influencer who has proven nothing in 'The Sweet Science' would be devastating.

This is why, even at 58 years old, Tyson is adamant that he will not lose, saying as much to a reporter at the pre-fight press conference when asked what he'd do if he does end up losing. Tyson, though, was not amused.

"I am NOT going to lose! Did you hear what I said?"

Check out Mike Tyson yelling at a reporter:

Expand Tweet

With his fight with 'The Problem Child' fast approaching, he will get his chance to prove his doubters wrong.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback