"They don’t know where it’s coming from” - Roy Jones Jr. gives Ryan Garcia advice on his gameplan ahead of his fight with Devin Haney 

Ryan Garcia and Devin Haney are set to face off for the WBC super lightweight title on April 20.

It will be the seventh time the pair square off inside the ring, as they faced each other six times in the amateurs, with Garcia and Haney holding three wins a piece.

Over the past few months 'KingRy' has displayed some unusual and concerning behavior that has led to rumors that he will not make it to fight night. However, Garcia's online activity has decreased dramatically, leading many to believe that both parties are now fully focused on fight night.

Boxing Hall of Famer Roy Jones Jr. was recently interviewed by Fight Hub TV, where he discussed the upcoming WBC 140 pound title fight. Given the amateur backgrounds of both pugilists, Jones Jr. was asked how 'KingRy' should go about fighting the champion.

He said this:

"He's got to use more weapons. He can't just depend on the left hook. Everybody knows about your left hook now. If it's just your left hook, that shouldn't work because, like 'Tank' said it, if all you've got is a left hook you're not going to beat me. And he didn't. Once again, Devin understands that... He should develop a few more weapons so people aren't just looking for the left hook. They don't know where it's coming from."

Watch Jones Jr discuss Devin Haney vs. Ryan Garcia below from 2:20:

Purse split for Devin Haney vs. Ryan Garcia comes as a surprise

Devin Haney will be defending the WBC super lightweight title for the first time against Ryan Garcia on April 20.

'The Dream' won the title in record-setting fashion against Regis Prograis, and will enter his bout with Garcia as a -800 favorite.

Given Haney's status as the champion, it would be fair to assume that he would earn the higher percentage of the split of the fight purse. However, according to comments made by Haney's father on the Remy's Corner Tawks podcast, 'KingRy' will receive the higher split.

TalkSPORT boxing editor Michael Benson took to X (formerly Twitter) to relay Bill Haney's comments, writing:

"Devin Haney vs. Ryan Garcia on April 20th is a 55/45 purse split in favor of Garcia. Devin's father/trainer Bill Haney has revealed. Devin agreed to take the smaller split despite being the WBC super-lightweight world champion in order to make this fight happen."

See the post below:

