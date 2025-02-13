"They get a $770 cheque" - Joe Rogan boils over government neglecting disaster-hit areas while funding "$200 million" on transgender animal studies

Joe Rogan has never been one to shy away from hard-hitting conversations, and his recent discussion on The Joe Rogan Experience was no exception. In an episode featuring John Reeves, Rogan reflected on the November podcast where Donald Trump made an appearance.

The episode sparked a debate on media narratives, government inefficiencies, and the selective outrage surrounding figures like Trump and Elon Musk.

During his conversation with Reeves, Rogan aimed at the government’s alleged misplaced priorities.

Rogan said:

"I mean, you're always going to have a certain amount of hurricane damage, but if we don't take care of that first and instead we spend $200 million on transgender animal studies—like, what the f**k? What are we doing? Why aren't we allocating money to the most important things we have, which is people, their safety, and their homes, and being able to rebuild?"

He added:

"The fact that they get a $770 check and that's it—that's all those people in Maui got—just, lets, you know that this is a f**king rigged game. So even if you're not happy with what Elon Musk is doing, and he has access that he shouldn't have and all this different stuff, you've got to rip the bandaid off, kids."

He claimed the country’s $36 trillion debt is fueled by reckless spending on frivolous ventures instead of supporting citizens in crisis.

"This country is trillions of dollars—$36 trillion—in debt, and a lot of the stuff that's coming out, all these different things that they paid for, are so frivolous and so insane. It wouldn’t be as crazy if we weren’t $36 trillion in debt and not taking care of people in Maui, North Carolina."

Check out Rogan's comments in the video below: (15:48)

Joe Rogan calls Elon Musk a 'once-in-a-generation mind'

Joe Rogan has always been vocal about game-changing visionaries, and when it comes to Elon Musk, his admiration is undeniable. On The Joe Rogan Experience, Rogan marveled at Musk’s ability to juggle multiple groundbreaking ventures simultaneously. From Tesla and SpaceX to Neuralink and The Boring Company, Musk’s ambition is crystal clear.

Rogan emphasized that if Musk were a historical figure, people would study him in awe, questioning how one person could possibly achieve so much in a single lifetime.

"If we didn't live in a time of Elon Musk and you were studying him in history, you'd be like, '*****, what was that guy like? That guy must have been insane.' This guy's running five different companies simultaneously. Unbelievable. [He's] trying to develop the Department of Government Efficiency at the same time, and he's a very unique human being that exists once every who knows how many generations?"

Check out Joe Rogan's comments in the video below [via @MarioNawfal]:

