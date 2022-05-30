"They should give him bond" - Chuck Liddell pleads for Cain Velasquez's release

Cain Velasquez can seemingly count on MMA community support as he faces trial for attempted, premeditated murder. UFC Hall of Famer Chuck Liddell believes that Velasquez should be released on bail.

During a recent interview with TMZ Sports, the MMA legend voiced his support for the former UFC heavyweight champion. According to Liddell, the judge should grant Velasquez bail as he was acting in defense of a family member.

"I haven't been able to speak with him, but I hope he stays strong. It is what it is, man. I get it, man, I get it, man... That's so funny how easy they can get out, you know, they're letting all these crazy people out of there... Yeah they should give him bond, let him go see his family." [h/t MiddleEasy]

Watch Chuck Liddell plead for Cain Velasquez in the video below:

Cain Velasquez is alleged to have shot at Harry Eugene Goularte, a 43-year-old man who was out on bail after being accused of molesting children, including Velasquez’s four-year-old son. However, he seemingly struck the step-father of Goularte.

The controversial nature of the case led many to support the former UFC fighter's attempt to take justice into his own hands. Unfortunately for his family, fans, and supporters, the Mexican-American fighter was denied bail on two different occasions.

As a sign of fighters’ support for the former heavyweight champion, Velasquez's lawyer Mark Geragos presented 37 letters to the court, including ones issued by notable names like Dana White, Khabib Nurmagomedov, Fabricio Werdum, Kelvin Gastelum, Henry Cejudo, Daniel Cormier, Islam Makhachev and Scott Coker.

Daniel Cormier supports AKA teammate Cain Velasquez

Daniel Cormier and Cain Velasquez are fellow former American Kickboxing Academy members. Daniel Cormier made his promotional debut in the midst of Velasquez's second UFC heavyweight championship reign.

Out of respect to his friend, ‘DC’ decided to drop down to light heavyweight to avoid fighting him in the cage.

Despite basking in the glory of being named the newest inductee into the UFC Hall of Fame, ‘DC’ hasn't forgotten about his training partner.

While addressing the media after UFC 274, Cormier credited other AKA gym members and staff for elevating him to the highest level of competition. He then voiced his support for Velasquez and said that he plans to be in the courtroom every time his appears at a hearing.

Daniel Cormier said:

"Cain Velasquez, who is now faced with the worst possible situation. He carried me to heights I never thought and in all my biggest moments, he was right next to me… I try to support the best I can. So every time you see him go to court, or something I will be there. Because he was always there for me."

Watch Daniel Cormier voice his support for Velasquez in the video below:

