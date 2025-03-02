"They gonna deny again my title shot?" - Manel Kape sends message to Hunter Campbell after UFC Vegas 103 win, shares heartfelt moment with daughter

Manel Kape has sent a message to UFC Chief Business Officer Hunter Campbell following his TKO win at UFC Vegas 103. Kape asked for a title opportunity, which was followed by a touching moment with his daughter.

The main event of UFC Vegas 103 featured a flyweight showdown between Manel Kape and Asu Almabayev. The event went down this past weekend at the UFC Apex facility in Las Vegas, Nevada. Kape was previously scheduled to face former title challenger Brandon Royval.

However, Rovyal pulled out of the contest due to concussion issues, and Almabayev stepped in to replace him on short notice.

Both fighters began positively, inflicting damage on one another. As a result, Almabayev received a cut in his left eye in the opening round. Kape was seemingly ahead on the scoreboards by the end of the second round.

In the third round, the Portuguese landed a flurry of unanswered strikes, prompting referee Mike Beltran to intervene and end the fight.

During the post-fight octagon interview with Jon Anik following his victory, Kape urged Campbell to give him a chance to challenge reigning champion Alexandre Pantoja for the 125-pound title. He said:

''Guys, I'm just saying, who's next ? who's next against me, they gonna deny again my title shot? Hey Hunter [Campbell], you know I'm the best. I just stop a guy with 17 win streak...I'm the best I'm the star boy...whatever, who's next to fight against me, be ready because I'm going to steal that belt like I stole a candy [for] my daughter.''

Check out Manel Kape's comments below:

Kape's callout was followed by his daughter joining him inside the octagon, where they shared a heartwarming moment.

With six wins in his last seven fights, Kape could now be in pole position to challenge Pantoja for the flyweight title next.

