"They just surprise man everyday" - Logan Paul and KSI's PRIME partners with Terence Crawford and Shakur Stevenson, fans react

Logan Paul and KSI are known for many things. Both men are social media influencers with a massive YouTube presence. Most prominently, they are the public faces of PRIME. Now, both content creators have revealed, via Instagram, that PRIME has partnered with boxers Terence Crawford and Shakur Stevenson.

Logan Paul and KSI themselves have dabbled in boxing. In the process, they have brought significant attention to the world of influencer boxing. Now, they've used that connection to forge ties with some of the world's most well-known boxers in Terence Crawford and Shakur Stevenson.

Logan Paul and KSI continue to make strides with PRIME, having previously secured a partnership with F.C. Bayern Munich and F.C. Barcelona. In the world of combat sports, they've also signed the likes of Israel Adesanya and Alexander Volkanovski.

The latest revelation led to an outpouring of support from fans of Paul and KSI, who sometimes draw negative reception from their business endeavors, including PRIME, which once led to them being pelted by foreign objects.

One fan expressed how impressed they were with both men's efforts:

"They are cooking"

Another fan noted that the PRIME brand is taking over the energy drink market:

"Prime is actually taking over the market just signing everyone that's anyone with ease"

One fan even praised the YouTubers for continuing to defy expectations:

"They just surprise man everyday"

Another fan praised the announcement as monumental:

"That's major right there"

Is Logan Paul's WWE United States Championship his first in pro wrestling?

Logan Paul is a multi-faceted athlete, being both a boxer and a pro wrestler. He recently scored his first boxing win, albeit via disqualification, against Dillon Danis back on October 14.

On the pro-wrestling front, Paul has also accomplished a first by defeating Rey Mysterio to win the WWE United States Championship. It marks the first major honor of his professional wrestling career.

Paul has previously faced Roman Reigns for the latter's Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Crown Jewel back in 2022. However, it was an unsuccessful endeavor.