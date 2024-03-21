"They were just trying to f**k with me " - Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson recounts extreme weight cut for bout against Kazushi Sakuraba in Pride

Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson recently recounted an extreme weight cut he had gone through earlier in his career and detailed the methods he used in order to make weight.

The former UFC light heavyweight champion made a name for himself and became a star when competing for Pride. Despite being a popular and successful fighter for the Japanese-based promotion, he has been open with some of the issues he has had with them.

During a recent episode of his Jaxxon Podcast, 'Rampage' brought up that he was forced to go through a significant weight cut when he made his promotional debut against Japanese star Kazushi Sakuraba at Pride 15. He mentioned that he cut 27-pounds for the bout and noted that he believes it was a tactic to throw him off his game. He said:

"27-pounds in three hours...First thing I start off with then was shadowboxing in the sauna. I did that for like 30-minutes. Then from the sauna to the jacuzzi, to the cold, to the jacuzzi, [back] to the cold, to the sauna...It worked, I went from hot to cold, back to hot...I didn't know what I could make. There was no weight classes, they were just trying to fu** me over cause I'm fighting Sakuraba."

Sakuraba went on to defeat Jackson after submitting him via rear-naked choke at the 5:41 mark of the first round.

Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson reveals his price for a bare knuckle boxing fight

Bare knuckle promotions, such as BKFC, have emerged as lucrative options for a number of fighters to continue competing after they are done with the UFC.

Fighters like Mike Perry, Eddie Alvarez, Chad Mendes, and even Luke Rockhold have forayed into the bare knuckle boxing scene, but Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson recently revealed in his Jaxxon Podcast that it would take a significant offer for him to even entertain the idea of competing. He said:

"My price would be like $5 million...Yeah, five mill...$5 million? Ah, sh*t, yeah, [to fight] almost anybody"