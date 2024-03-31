“They know each other well” - Superbon backs Stamp Fairtex in world title defense against former training partner Denice Zamboanga

Former ONE world champion Superbon Singha Mawynn is backing Stamp Fairtex to come out on top in her first defense of the ONE atomweight MMA world championship later this year.

On Friday, June 7, Stamp will return to the Circle nine months removed from her sensational third-round body shot knockout of Ham Seo Hee at ONE Fight Night 14 to claim the vacant atomweight MMA crown. She'll put her 26 pounds of gold on the line against Denice Zamboanga in the ONE 167 main event.

Sharing his thoughts on the highly anticipated atomweight clash, Superbon believes that Stamp vs. Zamboanga will be an intriguing fight considering their close relationship in the gym. With that said, he's confident that his countrywoman will come out on top and secure her first successful MMA title defense.

"Yeah, it will be a cool fight because they train together," he told the South China Morning Post. "They know each other well. The fight will be good because they know each other's techniques well, but I think Stamp will win."

Superbon is ready for his chance to once again hold ONE Championship gold

As Stamp Fairtex gears up for her upcoming clash with 'The Menace' inside Bangkok's Impact Arena, Superbon is mere days away from a chance to once again become a ONE world champion. This Friday, April 5, the Thai superstar steps back inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium for a rematch with former three-time GLORY Kickboxing world champion Marat Grigorian at ONE Friday Fights 58.

The winner will emerge as the new interim ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion.

The fight will go down almost exactly two years after their first meeting in ONE Championship at the promotion's 10th-anniversary showcase ONE X in March 2022. Superbon came out on top, delivering a clinical performance against the Armenian powerhouse.

Will the Thai find a similar result when they go at it once again in The Land of Smiles, or will Marat Grigorian even the series and take home his first ONE Championship belt?

ONE Friday Fights 58 will air live and for free on ONE Championship's YouTube channel and via watch.onefc.com around the world.