“They have a lot of versatility” - Muay Thai icon Nong-O praises Estupinan twins’ ‘very unpredictable’ style

Nong-O Hama has nothing but praise for the Estupinan twins. Since making their respective ONE Championship debuts, Jordan and Johan Estupinan have looked nothing short of spectacular, with the latter going 5-0 on martial arts' biggest global stage.

'Panda Kick' will look to make it 6 straight in June when he heads back to the legendary Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok at ONE Fight Night 32 on Prime Video.

Meanwhile, Jordan has already notched back-to-back wins in 2025, defeating Freddie Haggerty and Ali Saldoev.

Having worked with the Estupinan twins, Nong-O commended the brothers' versatility and wide range of weapons that make them a tough fight for anyone who stands in front of them. Nong-O told the South China Morning Post:

"Well, yeah, of course. I think they have a style that's very unpredictable. It's hard to fight them because they have a lot of versatility in terms of weapons and also a lot of surprising things that they can throw inside the ring."

Check out Nong-O's comments below:

Johan Estupinan looks to extend unbeaten streak at ONE Fight Night 32 in Bangkok

While Jordan Estupinan has not yet booked a return to the Circle, Johan Estupinan will be back inside the Mecca of Muay Thai in a few short weeks.

Taking the stage at ONE Fight Night 32, 'Panda Kick' will square off with Japanese standout Taiki Naito in a battle that could inch Estupinan closer to his first shot at ONE Championship gold.

It will be Naito's 10th time competing in the art of eight limbs under the ONE banner, going 5-4 in the process. Along the way, the 'Silent Assassin' has earned big wins over Rui Botelho, Petchdam Petchyindee, and Amir Naseri.

Will he score his biggest win yet and halt Johan's momentum, or will 'Panda Kick' move himself to 28-0?

ONE Fight Night 32 will air live on ONE Championship’s YouTube channel, the ONE Super App, and watch.onefc.com on Friday, June 6.

