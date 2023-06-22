"They are both Ralph Wiggum" - Fans roast Joe Rogan and Mike Perry for saying 'Thrilla in Manilla' took place in Africa

A video clip of Mike Perry and Joe Rogan from the latter's podcast 'The Joe Rogan Experience' has been going viral on social media, causing several MMA fans to poke fun at the UFC commentator.

Former UFC welterweight Perry recently made an appearance on the renowned podcast. At one point during their discussion, 'Platinum' mentioned the iconic 'Thrilla in Manila' fight between Muhammad Ali and Joe Frazier but mistakenly said that the fight took place in the African continent.

"The 'Thrilla in Manilla', that was in Africa, right?"

Rogan, instead of correcting him, seconded Perry's statement on the podcast.

"Yeah, that was in Africa."

MMA fans took notice of the mistake made by the two and took to Twitter to troll them for it.

One user compared the two individuals to 'Ralph Wiggum', a character from the popular TV series 'The Simpsons'.

"They are both Ralph Wiggum"

Another individual claimed that the podcast host might be under the influence of drugs during the time of his comment on the podcast.

One person argued that the two could have confused the 'Rumble in the Jungle' fight with 'Thrilla in Manila'.

'Thrilla in Manila' was the third and final encounter between Ali and Frazier for the world heavyweight championship. Both athletes were 1-1 before that fight. The highly-anticipated matchup took place October 1, 1975, at the Araneta Coliseum in Cubao, Quezon City, Philippines, which was situated in Metro Manila.

Ali won the contest via corner retirement as Frazier's coach Eddie Futch asked the referee to stop the bout after the 14th round.

Joe Rogan and Mike Perry discuss a possible showdown between 'Platinum' and Conor McGregor

Not long ago, Mike Perry score an impressive victory over former UFC champion Luke Rockhold in a bare-knuckle boxing match. After the fight, Irish superstar Conor McGregor stepped into the ring for a face-off with Perry, creating a lot of buzz in the MMA world.

During his appearance on Joe Rogan's podcast, the two discussed a possible bare-knuckle clash between Perry and 'The Notorious'. The UFC commentator said that if the fight became a reality, it could possibly sell more than one million pay-per-views.

"If somehow or another he agreed to fight bare-knuckle, do you know how big that would be? Mike, you versus him... That would be wild in bare-knuckle... If they did that in bare-knuckle, it would get a million pay-per-view buys at least."

Catch Joe Rogan's comments below (1:40):

