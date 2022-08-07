"They're both absolutely massive stars" - Michael Bisping all for welterweight clash between Jorge Masvidal and Gilbert Burns

Michael Bisping is in favor of a welterweight clash between Jorge Masvidal and Gilbert Burns.

In a recently uploaded video to his YouTube channel, 'The Count' discussed the potential matchup. Bisping said that both Burns and 'Gamebred' were huge stars in the sport. He believes they could possibly headline a pay-per-view card in a fight against each other.

"Masvidal [vs.] Gilbert Burns, that is a fan-friendly matchup. That is a co-main event on a pay-per-view any day of the week. That is a main event on any fight night in the world. Hey, even a main event on a pay-per-view. They're both absolutely massive stars," said Michael Bisping.

You can watch Bisping speak about Masvidal vs. Burns below:

Burns was last seen in action when he went toe-to-toe against Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 273 and delivered a 'Fight of the Year' contender. 'Durinho' ended up on the losing side of the fight.

Masvidal, on the other hand, is currently on a three-fight skid in the UFC and last competed at UFC 272 against Colby Covington.

Both Masvidal and Burns have expressed interest in fighting each other. Hence, there is a possibility that the UFC will match up the two welterweights for a thrilling scrap.

Jorge Masvidal wants to fight Conor McGregor

On several occasions, Jorge Masvidal has called out Conor McGregor for a fight.

In a recent interview with Mike Heck for 'MMA Fighting', 'Gamebred' said that a fight against the Irishman made the most sense. However, Masvidal is unsure if the fight will ever materialize.

The 37-year-old then also named Burns and Leon Edwards as fighters he would like to face in his next outing.

"The one [fight] that makes the most sense is little b***h, Conor right? I wouldn't mind getting a fat paycheck for beating that f**king midget's a** up! I don't know if it's going to happen. Gilbert makes sense but also Leon's been calling me out left and right, saying he want to defend the title against me."

You can watch the full Masvidal interview for 'MMA Fighting' below:

Both Masvidal and Mcgregor have a massive fan following in MMA. So, if a fight between the two gets made, it could prove to be one of the biggest events in UFC history.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far