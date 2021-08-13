"They're gonna test each other's chins" - Coach Javier Mendez gives his prediction for Justin Gaethje vs. Michael Chandler

Javier Mendez believes Justin Gaethje and Michael Chandler will engage in a full-blown fistfight. He added that whoever's chin holds up well in their violent contest will emerge victorious, which according to Mendez will be Gaethje.

Justin Gaethje and Michael Chandler are expected to lock horns at UFC 268 on November 6. As of now, the UFC is planning to host the event in Madison Square Garden, New York.

In a video uploaded to his YouTube channel JavierMendezAKAPodcast, the American Kickboxing Academy (AKA) head coach predicted the outcome of the crucial lightweight clash between Gaethje and Chandler.

"I'm favoring (Justin) Gaethje a little bit because of his overall chin. He has got a great chin. For Michael (Chandler), that's his biggest fault, his chin, and they're gonna test each other's chins, and the wrestling I think is gonna nullify itself because they're both good wrestlers. I think there isn't going to be a wrestling game. I think this going to be all stand-up. Even if you try to go wrestle with those guys, I'm not so sure that either of these guys are going to be very successful with each other. So I'm just gonna go with who has the better chin and that's Gaethje," said Mendez.

Watch Mendez make the prediction in the video below:

The Justin Gaethje vs. Michael Chandler fight will have major title implications

Justin Gaethje is currently ranked No.2 in the lightweight division, whereas Chandler sits comfortably in the No.4 spot. Interestingly, both fighters are coming off a title-fight loss. A win for either man could possibly result in another shot at gold in his next outing.

In his previous fight, Justin Gaethje challenged Khabib Nurmagomedov for the lightweight belt at UFC 254. 'The Highlight' was submitted in the second round.

Meanwhile, Chandler's last fight was against Charles Oliveira, also for the vacant 155-pound strap. After a dominating first round, the former Bellator champion was knocked out by 'Do Bronx' in the second frame.

While the fight is undoubtedly important for the lightweight division, the UFC hasn't yet officially announced the bout. Additionally, Chandler and Gaethje haven't fully committed to the fight, largely due to the state's vaccination rules that could prohibit those without it competing.

