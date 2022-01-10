"They're gonna throw him to the wolves" - John McCarthy and Josh Thomson on who Jake Paul could fight if he signs with UFC

Jake Paul, according to John McCarthy and Josh Thomson, is too smart to make the mistake of signing with the UFC if he decides to switch to MMA down the line. McCarthy and Thomson believe that 'The Problem Child' knows he should fight in promotions like Bellator and PFL before considering stepping inside the octagon with the most elite MMA fighters on the planet.

Considering the fact that Paul and Dana White have a very public beef, Thomson thinks the UFC president will throw Paul 'to the wolves right off the bat' if he signs with the promotion.

In a recent episode of the Weighing In podcast, Thomson said:

"He's tagged Bellator and PFL because he understands he's not going to go to the UFC. My personal opinion is that he's not going to go to the UFC. UFC is going to, they're going to throw him to the wolves right off the bat if he signs a contract with them."

Check out the latest episode of the podcast below:

John McCarthy shares a similar opinion to Thomson and even claimed that Dana White would likely offer incentives to Paul's potential opponents for hurting him inside the octagon.

McCarthy said:

"Dana would just want to have someone just murk him. He'd want him embarrassed. He would just go into the other fighter's room and say 'hey, there's going to be an extra $500,000 if you can do this to him.'"

According to the former MMA referee, Kelvin Gastelum could be the perfect opponent for Jake Paul if he does end up signing with the UFC. Since Paul fights at around 190 lbs, and Gastelum isn't one of the biggest middleweight fighters, Thomson and McCarthy feel it would make for a great matchup.

Josh Thomson isn't impressed with Jake Paul's kicking techique

Jake Paul recently shared a clip of himself practicing kicking techniques, indicating he's not fooling around about potentially competing under MMA rules down the line.

Jake Paul @jakepaul 1st day training kicks. Doubted every step of the way.. but kick down the doors of the doubters. @bellatormma @pflmma 1st day training kicks. Doubted every step of the way.. but kick down the doors of the doubters. @bellatormma @pflmma https://t.co/pA1gkCrdzE

Josh Thomson said he wasn't impressed with Paul's kicking technique, pointing out that the 5-0 boxer has an unusually wide stance and his kicks were stiff.

The former UFC lightweight said:

"So he kicked a kick shield, alright, cool. They didn't look very good. They are stiff, it's kind of such a wide stance, this is not boxing. It didn't flow as one or two kicks, I mean I'm like I'm not taking much from this, cool you're training kicks. You got a couple more years to go buddy."

While Paul definitely does have the power in his hands to put people to sleep, will he be able to thrive under mixed martial arts rules? Only time will tell.

Also Read Article Continues below

Edited by C. Naik