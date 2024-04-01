“They're like fathers to me” - Regian Eersel shares his connection with longtime coaches Paul and Vincent Pengel

Throughout his storied ONE Championship career, Regian Eersel had two imposing men ready to give him the best advice possible. Those two men are coaching brothers Paul and Vincent Pengel.

The duo have been a constant presence in Eersel's corner and the two-sport world champion has such a close bond with them that he easily sees them as a couple of father figures.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Regian Eersel admitted that he even calls the Pengel Brothers grandpas for their constant advice throughout the years they've been coaching him.

"They are like my second family. They're like fathers to me. I have three fathers now. They have become old, I call them now grandpas. But yeah, man, we have a good connection. We talk about almost everything and they have their heart in a good place. I trust them with my life. So that's the kind of relationship we have."

Eersel may be seen as this invincible force inside the ring or the Circle, but he credits much of his success to his coaches.

The Pengel Brothers were the ones who molded Eersel into becoming the ONE lightweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion, and 'The Immortal' also amassed a perfect 10-0 ONE Championship record under their guidance.

Eersel will once again need the brothers' wisdom when he defends the lightweight kickboxing throne against Alexis Nicolas at ONE Fight Night 21 this Friday at the historic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

The Surinamese superstar's fifth defense of the ONE lightweight kickboxing world title, and the entire ONE Fight Night 21 card, is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

Regian Eersel expects an all-out battle against Alexis Nicolas

Regian Eersel made sure no stone was unturned in his preparation for Alexis Nicolas. The French star boasts of a perfect 23-0 record and is coming off a dominant unanimous decision win over Magomed Magomedov this past January.

Eersel told ONE Championship he's aware of Nicolas' credentials and said he doesn't plan on taking things easy against the ISKA world champion.

"I think we are both gonna secure a lot of points and throw lots of combinations. And I hope I'm gonna catch him. But in my mind, I'm preparing for the five rounds of war," he said.