Two-sport king Regian Eersel admits he enjoys fighting Muay Thai over kickboxing

Muay Thai in four-ounce gloves certainly has a different allure to it. Even long-time kickboxer Regian Eersel has fallen in love with the intricacy of 'The Art of Eight Limbs'.

The two-sport ONE lightweight world champion recently revealed that he has more fun fighting in Muay Thai. After all, Muay Thai's exciting ruleset allows Eersel to maximize his insane artillery of striking weapons.

'The Immortal' said in a ONE interview:

"I enjoy Muay Thai more than kickboxing to tell you honestly. I wanted to go back to kickboxing and the offered me the kickboxing fight, so I'm happy".

After destroying the opposition in ONE's 170-pound kickboxing ranks, Eersel gladly shifted to 'The Art of Eight Limbs' in 2022 to vie for the inaugural lightweight Muay Thai belt.

Following a too-close-for-comfort win against Sinsamut Klinmee, the Surinamese superstar destroyed 'Aquaman' in the rematch at ONE Friday Fights 9 with a brutal body shot knockout.

Regian Eersel's underrated finishing power was again on full display at ONE Fight Night 11 last year, where he put Dmitry Menshikov to sleep in under a minute.

The 31-year-old champ-champ, though, has two divisions to defend and he'll make his return to kickboxing at ONE Fight Night 21 this coming April 5.

Regian Eersel will trade fists with Alexis 'Barboza' Nicolas at Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok. The full event will air live on US Primetime free for those with a Prime Video subscription in the United States and Canada.

Regian Eersel wary of undefeated challenger Alexis Nicolas's versatile skills

Now back to his comfort zone at kickboxing, Regian Eersel believes his tenure in Muay Thai has made him an even more dangerous adversary for anyone in the world.

Still, the two-division king will never count out anyone he shares the ring with, especially a young and hungry challenger like Alexis Nicolas.

'The Immortal' told ONE in the same interview:

"He throws good combinations and mixes his hands and legs together very well. He's a world champion, and I'll have to watch out, especially for his kicks."