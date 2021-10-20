'They're looking for guys we release' - Dana White seemingly throws shade at other MMA promotions during DWCS press conference

Dana White recently voiced his opinion about other MMA promotions trying to sign released UFC fighters.

In a press conference after Dana White's Contender Series week 8, when asked if he considers retaining the show's losers, White said:

"You're not wrong, you're absolutely right but it's one of the baffling parts about watching these other guys flop around and do what they do. I don't know what to tell you... What you're saying is absolutely correct. But when you watch these other show, these other shows don't really do what we do. They're not looking for young and up and coming talent or whatever, a lot of these people are looking for guys that we release. You know what I mean? The style of match making makes no sense to me. What you're saying makes absolute sense, but thank god! F**k em!"

Tuesday's DWCS event consisted of a five-fight card that saw three finishes. The two bouts that went the distance were also outstanding from a technical standpoint.

Dana White has often criticized other promotions in the past, including Oscar De La Hoya's Golden Boy Promotions

Dana White has never been shy of speaking his mind. The UFC president has often slammed other MMA organizations.

White recently responded to Oscar De La Hoya's criticism of the UFC and its remuneration policy. He accused Golden Boy Promotions of allegedly offering an average payout of $2,000 to its fighters.

Carlos Contreras Legaspi @CCLegaspi Dana White brought copies of the athletes payoff sheet of Golden Boy Promotions card. Dana White brought copies of the athletes payoff sheet of Golden Boy Promotions card. https://t.co/k4bl7Ojyqq

The UFC president said:

"I hate him so much that I'd love to prove that he's a lying, hypocritical, two-faced piece of s**t. He did his first MMA event. So all the former UFC fighters on his card, made more for their last bout than they did for his event. Most of them made more in multiple or all of their UFC fights. 17 of the 22 fighters got less than the starting compensation in the UFC."

In 2020, White openly pounced on Bellator MMA for saying that their light heavyweight division is the most competitive in the world.

